AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos
- Jeremy Fowler reports that Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker has pre-draft visits with the Bills, Broncos, Buccaneers, Jets, and Lions.
- Mike Klis reports that the Broncos have met with Tennessee pass rusher Byron Young.
- Per Matt Barrows, Sacramento State LB Marte Mapu has official visits with 14 NFL teams including the 49ers, Bears, Broncos, Cowboys, Packers, and Texans.
Chargers
- According to Ryan Fowler, Florida LB Ventrell Miller has met with the Buccaneers, Chargers, and Seahawks. He has also had virtual meetings with the Giants and Ravens, as well as a scheduled visit with the Jaguars.
Chiefs
- According to Tom Pelissero, LSU G Anthony Bradford is visiting the Vikings, Panthers, Chiefs, and Seahawks.
- Aaron Wilson reports that Oklahoma State S Jason Taylor II has met with the Eagles, Jets, Raiders, and Texans. He has meetings scheduled with the Chiefs and Saints as well.
