AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

When asked about trade rumors involving Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy , GM George Paton said the receiver will continue being on the team: “We’re really high on Jerry. … We like Jerry. He’s going to be here,” via Chris Tomasson.

Chargers recently-signed LB Eric Kendricks said this offseason was “hectic for me” after departing from the Vikings, where he spent the last eight years.

“Honestly, that whole time period was kind of hectic for me,” Kendricks said, via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. “I just know that we had a great conversation — among tons of conversations that I had — but it definitely stuck with me.”

Kendricks thinks he fits into HC Brandon Staley‘s defensive system and is focused on playing his role.

“I’m glad that I can fit into this program, into this system,” Kendricks, 31, said. “But, also, I don’t have to do too much as I come in. I can get to know the guys, get to know the leaders on the team … just play my role.”

Kendricks thinks his experience in the league will be beneficial for his new team.

“I’ve seen a lot. I’ve done a lot. Hopefully, my experiences can help everybody else around me. I’m not pushing for that. I’m just going to come in here, be myself and play the game that I love to play.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Chargers hosted Minnesota OLB Thomas Rush for an official top-30 visit.

Chargers WR Jalen Guyton signed a one-year veteran salary benefit deal that includes a $1.08 million base salary, $76,000 signing bonus and up to $76,500 in per-game active roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)

Chiefs GM Brett Veach said OT Jawaan Taylor was “at the top” of their free-agent list this offseason: “Really, really athletic player… Once free agency started, tackle was at the top of the list,” per Nate Taylor.

‘s fifth-year option: “We have some time.” (Adam Teicher) Veach said they would consider moving up in the first round if it makes sense for them: “If it works out number-wise.” (Jordan Foote)

Veach said they will explore re-signing free-agent RB Jerick McKinnon following the draft as well: “He’s certainly a guy that we love. Jerick likes to take his time and make sure he’s ready to go. Once we get past next weekend, we’ll double up (in chatting with him).” (Taylor)

following the draft as well: “He’s certainly a guy that we love. Jerick likes to take his time and make sure he’s ready to go. Once we get past next weekend, we’ll double up (in chatting with him).” (Taylor) Chiefs WR Justin Watson signed a two-year, $3.4 million deal with the Chiefs of which $1.38 million is guaranteed. Watson received a $300,000 signing bonus, base salaries of $1.08 million (guaranteed) and $1.47 million, and annual $20,000 workout bonuses. Up to $510,000 in per-game active roster bonuses are available in 2024. (Over The Cap)