AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Broncos received legitimate trade interest in both Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton this offseason, but ultimately passed on the offers.

Fowler says the Broncos believe Damarri Mathis developed into a solid starter last year so it won't be easy for third-round corner Riley Moss to secure a starting job this summer.

Chargers

Chargers’ new OC Kellen Moore said first-round WR Quentin Johnston “stood out” as a prospect with his size and versatility.

“Brandon [Staley] is this defensive guy and he’s drafting these offensive guys, I like this,” Moore said, via ChargersWire. “It’s a lot of fun. Q [Johnston] really stood out for us as we went through the process. Everyone kind of sees the measurables, the size as far as the height and the weight. What he did for TCU from his versatility, I thought, was really, really special. His ability to kind of catch-and-run, he was a fly-sweep guy. He got the ball in a lot of different ways. You saw a lot of versatility in his game that maybe, initially, someone may not have necessarily anticipated. We were really excited that he was there and available for us.”

Chiefs

Chiefs fourth-round DB Chamarri Conner says he is willing to play any position whether it is on defense or special teams.

“I think I’m pretty much going to be moving around a little bit, but the different safety spots,” Conner said, via ChiefsWire.com. “I think it’s really interchangeable; I’m just going to be kind of moving around.”

“I’m big on special teams,” Conner added. “I’ve always been big on special teams. Coming from Virginia Tech, it’s something that we emphasize day in and day out, we know it’s a big part of the game. So, I’ve always been locked in on special teams.”