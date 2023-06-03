AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos
New Broncos RT Mike McGlinchey didn’t like QB Russell Wilson back when the two were still playing against each other as NFC West rivals, McGlinchey with the 49ers and Wilson with the Seahawks. Now that it’s his job to block for Wilson, McGlinchey is singing a different tune.
“For the longest time, I really couldn’t stand Russell because of how many times he beat us,” McGlinchey said via Aric DiLalla of the team website. “To be in the locker room with him and to be able to be in the huddle with him now has been awesome. Russ, first and foremost, he’s a workhorse. There’s nobody in the building that works harder than him. He’s addicted to this game and is addicted to trying to be great. That rubs off on a lot of people. And there’s a reason that he’s had the success in this league that he’s had. I’m excited for what we can all do together, because I think with coach, with Russ, with the talent we have on this team, I think we have a really good shot to help Russ get to even higher heights than he’s been.”
Chargers
Chargers OC Kellen Moore thinks having all five starting offensive linemen from last season back for 2023 will be mightily beneficial for their production.
“I think we’re building this left side that is going to have some tremendous strength behind it. Those guys’ ability to use strengths — the right side, as well — to kind of solidify these positions, to get these guys working together. I think that’s one of the biggest things with offensive line is that it’s five guys that have to be in sync. The more those guys spend time together, I think, is critical. We’re really excited about the way it’s laying out,” said Moore, via ChargersWire.
Chargers LT Rashawn Slater is excited to be back after missing all of last season due to a torn biceps and thinks Gs Zion Johnson and Jamaree Salyer improved in 2022.
“I love it. I’m so excited to be back,” Slater said. “I feel like we’ve all — it’s a young group, but now we had last year, especially with Zion and Jamaree.”
Chiefs
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had high praise of second-round WR Rashee Rice through their early offseason program and is learning from the veteran players around him.
“I think what you’ve all seen now even to this day now that he’s been here is I like the feel that he has when he was running the routes,” Mahomes said, via ChiefsWire. “A lot of times you get a lot (of) young dudes who are extremely athletic and they just run as fast as they can. And they’re just running around, and they don’t know exactly where to be at. I could feel where he would sit there and he would listen to guys like Trav (Kelce), he would listen to Kadarius (Toney) and those guys would talk and he would get a feel for how he was running the route. Obviously, you know he has the explosiveness and the jump ball ability, but the way he was able to kind of feel throughout the zone coverages and pull up in the right spot, that’s more of a veteran-type mindset for a receiver so I was very excited about that. And now we’ll just continue to work him in here and there and continue to push him to be better and better and he’ll have an impact in this offense this year.”
- The Athletic’s Nate Taylor puts the chance of the Chiefs re-signing DE Frank Clark at about 35 percent, noting that if it happens it would make sense for it to be right before or during the first week of training camp.
- With the extra roster spot saved by not going with a fullback, Taylor notes the Chiefs could keep a seventh receiver (perhaps Justyn Ross) or a tenth offensive lineman, like Darian Kinnard.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!