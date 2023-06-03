AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Chargers

Chargers OC Kellen Moore thinks having all five starting offensive linemen from last season back for 2023 will be mightily beneficial for their production.

“I think we’re building this left side that is going to have some tremendous strength behind it. Those guys’ ability to use strengths — the right side, as well — to kind of solidify these positions, to get these guys working together. I think that’s one of the biggest things with offensive line is that it’s five guys that have to be in sync. The more those guys spend time together, I think, is critical. We’re really excited about the way it’s laying out,” said Moore, via ChargersWire.

Chargers LT Rashawn Slater is excited to be back after missing all of last season due to a torn biceps and thinks Gs Zion Johnson and Jamaree Salyer improved in 2022.

“I love it. I’m so excited to be back,” Slater said. “I feel like we’ve all — it’s a young group, but now we had last year, especially with Zion and Jamaree.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had high praise of second-round WR Rashee Rice through their early offseason program and is learning from the veteran players around him.

“I think what you’ve all seen now even to this day now that he’s been here is I like the feel that he has when he was running the routes,” Mahomes said, via ChiefsWire. “A lot of times you get a lot (of) young dudes who are extremely athletic and they just run as fast as they can. And they’re just running around, and they don’t know exactly where to be at. I could feel where he would sit there and he would listen to guys like Trav (Kelce), he would listen to Kadarius (Toney) and those guys would talk and he would get a feel for how he was running the route. Obviously, you know he has the explosiveness and the jump ball ability, but the way he was able to kind of feel throughout the zone coverages and pull up in the right spot, that’s more of a veteran-type mindset for a receiver so I was very excited about that. And now we’ll just continue to work him in here and there and continue to push him to be better and better and he’ll have an impact in this offense this year.”