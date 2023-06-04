AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos DL Zach Allen is continuing to ask questions of former teammate DL J.J. Watt in order to come up with ways he can prove he is worth the money that Denver spent on him this offseason.

“It definitely was a brand new kind of experience but it worked out well for everybody involved, and it’s my time to prove it,” Allen said, via Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette.

Allen had a fair amount of interest in free agency, so it didn’t hurt the Broncos’ pitch that they could offer a reunion with DC Vance Joseph, who coached Allen his first four years in Arizona and will take over in Denver.

“(That) definitely was a big part,” Allen said. “I think Vance is one of the best coaches in the NFL and I was really fortunate to be with him for four years and, if you have a chance to make it five, six, seven, then you’re going to do that. So really I’m a believer in his stuff and his coaching style and at this point he’s just a really good friend.”

Chargers

Chargers LT Rashawn Slater said he’s feeling 100% heading into OTA’s and is looking forward to getting back on the field.

“It’s great,” Slater said, via ESPN. “I would say it’s been 100 percent for a while now, so at this point it’s just – the more reps I get the more confident I’ll feel.”

Slater said he would’ve had an opportunity to play had the team advanced past Jacksonville in the playoffs last year. He’s placed more of an emphasis on taking care of his body this offseason.

“I feel like the biggest thing I learned from that was just how easily this can be taken from you,” Slater added. “You only get so much time as it is in the NFL, so really feel a lot of urgency to get to where I want to be.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid has been impressed with what he has seen from WR Skyy Moore so far in OTAs.

“I like what I see,” Reid said, via ChiefsWire.com. “He’s getting strong (and) you can tell that he’s worked this offseason. He was down there with Pat (Mahomes) the whole time and never missed a day with him, so he’s done a good job. (He has a) better understanding.”