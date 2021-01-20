AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

New Broncos GM George Paton said they are “still gathering information” on Von Miller‘s criminal investigation on Jan. 15 and admitted he is not “totally caught up” on the sitation after being signed just two days prior to Miller’s arrest.

Paton refused to comment further, but called Miller an “incredible player” and a “pillar in the community” of Denver.

Chargers

The Athletic’s Larry Holder mentions Saints QBs coach Joe Lombardi as someone to keep an eye on for the Chargers’ offensive coordinator job.

but his continued injury issues are a point of frustration for both sides. Over The Cap’s Nick Korte released updated compensatory pick projections. Typically Korte’s projections are the most accurate available, but he acknowledges this year will be potentially less accurate because of changes to the league’s confidential formula stemming from the new CBA and the pandemic.

Nevertheless, Korte projects the Chargers to receive a third-round pick for the loss of QB Philip Rivers .

. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Chargers will roll over approximately $8,072,299 in cap space to 2021, with the final amount pending an audit by the NFL.

New Charger HC Brandon Staley will make his own hire at OL coach, so incumbent OL coach James Campen is now a free agent. (Adam Schefter)

Chiefs

ESPN’s Adam Teicher writes it’s hard to envision the Chiefs being able to afford to bring WR Sammy Watkins back in 2021. However, the offense has been more productive when he’s played and the two sides were motivated to work things out this past offseason, so he’s not completely ruling it out.

Nevertheless, Korte projects the Chiefs to receive fourth and fifth-round picks for the loss of CB Kendall Fuller and DE Emmanuel Ogbah .

and DE . According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Chiefs will roll over approximately $5,097,253 in cap space to 2021, with the final amount pending an audit by the NFL.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora says Chiefs QB coach Mike Kafka plans to stay where he is for at least one more year.

plans to stay where he is for at least one more year. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes practiced on Wednesday and was later listed by the team as a limited participant. (Adam Teicher)

practiced on Wednesday and was later listed by the team as a limited participant. (Adam Teicher) Chiefs HC Andy Reid noted Mahomes is not quite in the clear yet: “Tomorrow is a bigger practice, a longer practice.” (Nate Taylor)

noted Mahomes is not quite in the clear yet: “Tomorrow is a bigger practice, a longer practice.” (Nate Taylor) Added Reid: “He looked good on a limited basis. He took all the snaps and he feels good. We’re going to follow this protocol.” (Taylor)

Chiefs CB Bashaud Breeland is also working through the concussion protocol according to Reid. (Herbie Teope)

Raiders