AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the Broncos discussed a pick swap with the Lions for QB Matthew Stafford that would have equaled a late first-round pick, but they soon realized they weren’t a competitive offer.

NBC Sports' Peter King notes that, while it wasn't the deciding factor by any means, Stafford was much keener on going to the Rams than he was other places, including the Broncos.

Chargers

Packers offensive QC coach Kevin Koger is joining the Chargers as their new TE coach. (Ryan Wood)

Chiefs

Sunday’s Super Bowl will feature two of the NFL’s best coordinators — Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy and Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles — dueling for the season’s ultimate award. Both have had long, proficient careers but both were passed over repeatedly for head coaching jobs this past cycle. As two of the more prominent Black coaches, they have also become the face of the NFL’s struggles for diverse hiring in the coaching ranks, which is not something either find ideal.

“I always tell everybody, I’m just a ball coach,” Bieniemy said via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “I didn’t ask to be chosen to be the face of whatever representation. I just want to make sure that I’m admired and recognized for the things that I have accomplished and worked towards in this profession. That’s all you can ask for. I think all of us take pride in teaching young men and helping them become better people.”

“I am never going to allow any process outside of my control to frustrate me,” he added. “It’s all part of my journey. Eric Bieniemy will continue to be himself, every day. And Eric Bieniemy will continue chopping wood. That’s all I know to do.”

Chiefs QB coach/passing game coordinator Mike Kafka is a possibility for the Dolphins’ vacancy at offensive coordinator. (Armando Salguero)

Raiders

Raiders’ DE Maxx Crosby played the second half of the 2020 season with a broken metal plate in his right hand and a torn left shoulder, and even blocked a kick with the hand. The pain didn’t bother him at the moment, as he mentions what it is like to play injured

“Adrenaline is something else,” Crosby told Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “Your mind is in a different space during a football game. Your adrenaline is through the roof, and the pain doesn’t even hit until you are in the locker room after. The injuries bothered me more during practice, to be honest.”

Crosby adds that he wasn’t exactly sure exactly what injury he was suffering from, but mentions that he will always try and play injured as long as he is able.

“I didn’t feel good, but if I am able to run and get up to 80 percent by Sunday and help my team win, I am going to suck it up and play through it,” Crosby said. “That’s what I am always going to do. I had no idea what was wrong with it, but it just didn’t feel right and it bothered me. But I just played through it and got an MRI after the season.”