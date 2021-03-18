AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Now that the Broncos have exercised his contract option, LB Von Miller says he wants to be with the team for life.

“I have totally bought into being a Coloradoan for life, let alone a Denver Bronco,” Miller said, via Troy Renck of Denver7. “I want to be here forever, through the thick, the thin, the Super Bowl seasons, the losing seasons. I want to be here forever.”

Regarding the Broncos rescinding RB Phillip Lindsay‘s restricted free agent tender, Mike Garafolo points out that teams were reluctant to make any offers to Lindsay given they assumed Denver would match it.

Chargers

Chargers’ WR Mike Williams ‘ $15.68 million fifth-year option is now fully guaranteed. (Joel Corry)

‘ $15.68 million fifth-year option is now fully guaranteed. (Joel Corry) The Athletic’s Daniel Popper writes signing Williams to an extension to help lower that cap hit makes the most sense for the Chargers. However, he could decide to play out 2021 on the option now that it’s guaranteed and bet on himself with the hope of signing a bigger deal next year.

Popper mentions veteran LB Todd Davis as an option to help the Chargers’ depth at linebacker, as HC Brandon Staley was an assistant with the Broncos while Davis was there.

as an option to help the Chargers’ depth at linebacker, as HC was an assistant with the Broncos while Davis was there. Gilbert Manzano points out that the Chargers will no longer be interested in trading for Eagles TE Zach Ertz now that they’ve signed veteran TE Jared Cook .

now that they’ve signed veteran TE Manzano expects Los Angeles to pair Cook with a rookie tight end in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Chiefs

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Chiefs were incredibly close to signing 49ers’ LT Trent Williams this morning and nearly got a deal done, yet San Francisco made sure they locked up their No.1 free-agent priority.

this morning and nearly got a deal done, yet San Francisco made sure they locked up their No.1 free-agent priority. Chiefs GM Brett Veach said recently signed veteran G Kyle Long is still in “great shape” after coming out of retirement: “What really stood out was how much he loves the game & his drive to get back on the field. He’s in great shape, a 3-time Pro Bowler & a really smart player with an incredible football pedigree. We’re happy he chose to come here to Kansas City.” (Nate Taylor)

said recently signed veteran G is still in “great shape” after coming out of retirement: “What really stood out was how much he loves the game & his drive to get back on the field. He’s in great shape, a 3-time Pro Bowler & a really smart player with an incredible football pedigree. We’re happy he chose to come here to Kansas City.” (Nate Taylor) Chiefs HC Andy Reid called recently signed G Joe Thuney “everything you want” from a lineman: “Joe is an impressive player. He’s everything you want in an offensive lineman with his toughness and work ethic. He’s also very intelligent and you can see that translate on the field.” (Adam Teicher)

called recently signed G “everything you want” from a lineman: “Joe is an impressive player. He’s everything you want in an offensive lineman with his toughness and work ethic. He’s also very intelligent and you can see that translate on the field.” (Adam Teicher) Long didn’t mention what position he would play but he mentioned that he’s willing to play anywhere other than center given that he’s left-handed, but he’d “learn if he has to.” (James Palmer)

