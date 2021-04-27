AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- James Palmer reports that if the Broncos don’t draft a quarterback, they will look to acquire one elsewhere.
- According to Troy Renck, the Broncos could look into acquiring Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater or 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo if they don’t draft a quarterback.
- Mike Klis confirms that LB Von Miller, G Graham Glasgow, QB Drew Lock, and G Dalton Risner all showed up for team workouts at Broncos headquarters, which means that all four players with an offseason bonus worked out.
Chargers
Chargers QB Justin Herbert reflected back on his first season in the league, and said he is excited for the future.
“It’s been a blur. It’s gone by so fast. It’s been a lot of fun,” Herbert said, via NFL.com. “Obviously, it was a tough year. Didn’t win as many games as we would’ve liked. I think we got the talent, I think we got the guys, the staff members. So I’m really looking forward to it.”
Herbert also mentioned he would like to work on his footwork and pocket management in his sophomore season.
“There’s a lot to improve on. I think if I could master the offense, if I could go to the line of scrimmage and have a plan of exactly what we’re going to do. I think I can always work on footwork as well, stepping up in the pocket, getting the ball out quickly. There’s a lot of stuff to cover,” Herbert said.
Although he doesn’t have a say in who the Chargers draft, Herbert is putting in a good word for his former teammate, Oregon LT Penei Sewell.
“I’m doing my best. He’s an incredible player. Whenever you get a tackle like that in the draft, he can change your program,” Herbert said. “Always a big fan and I’m an even bigger fan of the way he is off the field.”
Chiefs
The Chiefs officially announced the trade for OT Orlando Brown, and GM Brett Veach said they’re thrilled to have him.
“I’m excited we were able to come to an agreement with the Ravens to acquire Orlando Brown, one of the best offensive tackles in the National Football League.” Veach said in a statement, via NFL.com. “He’s certainly a special kid. This guy is a Pro Bowl player with tremendous size, quickness and power. Not only is he physically talented, but he’s incredibly bright and will fit in well in our offensive line room. We’re thrilled to get him in a Chiefs uniform.”
- Brown said when was “a little overwhelmed” when he first heard where he was traded: “I was a little bit overwhelmed and it was a little hard to get my mind around it. I’m so blessed to be here.” (Nate Taylor)
- Even though he’s in the last year of his contract, Brown said he plans on being in Kansas City beyond that: “I want to be here for a long time. I’m going to make sure I take care of my part.” (Taylor)
- Brown also mentioned no one has higher expectations for him than himself: “I have very high expectation of myself. I want to be able to develop & gain that trust from (Chifs HC) Andy Reid and (Chiefs OC) Eric Bieniemy. I want to be the best. I’m not there yet, but I’m going to work to get there.” (Taylor)
Raiders
Raiders’ GM Mike Mayock discussed the possibility of trading picks during the 2021 NFL Draft.
“Depending on how you set it up in advance and then how the board starts to fall away, obviously, the further you are away from No. 1, the more multiplication and different numbers come into play,” Mayock said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “At 17, you’re sitting there and you’re going, ‘OK, I think the board is going to fall a certain way. And how are we going to react if it doesn’t fall that way? Is there a way to get out? Is there a way to go back?’ A lot of GMs around the league are making calls right now — ‘Hey, you a willing partner, what do you think?’ Conversely, if you’re sitting at 17 and a guy you think is going to 8-10 or 12, somebody who you really like that fits what you do, starts to slide a little bit, you’ve got to be willing to say, ‘Are we willing to take the chance to give up some draft capital to go get a specific guy?’ I’ve said this before — you have to be nimble. You have to be willing to go either way. And as the draft develops, make those decisions.”
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!