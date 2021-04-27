AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers QB Justin Herbert reflected back on his first season in the league, and said he is excited for the future.

“It’s been a blur. It’s gone by so fast. It’s been a lot of fun,” Herbert said, via NFL.com. “Obviously, it was a tough year. Didn’t win as many games as we would’ve liked. I think we got the talent, I think we got the guys, the staff members. So I’m really looking forward to it.”

Herbert also mentioned he would like to work on his footwork and pocket management in his sophomore season.

“There’s a lot to improve on. I think if I could master the offense, if I could go to the line of scrimmage and have a plan of exactly what we’re going to do. I think I can always work on footwork as well, stepping up in the pocket, getting the ball out quickly. There’s a lot of stuff to cover,” Herbert said.

Although he doesn’t have a say in who the Chargers draft, Herbert is putting in a good word for his former teammate, Oregon LT Penei Sewell.