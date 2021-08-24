AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

KUSA’s Mike Klis reports Broncos CB Michael Ojemudia will miss 4-6 weeks with a hamstring injury

will miss 4-6 weeks with a hamstring injury Broncos RB Adrian Killins is also out multiple weeks with an ankle injury. Denver waived him with an injury designation on Monday.

Chargers

Chargers QB Justin Herbert tells Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer he feels so much more in command of things now after his abrupt NFL debut.

“It was funny, I started watching some of the fall camp film from last year, and I was just worried about getting lined up properly, handing the ball off the right way, calling the right play, and it’s just different now,” Herbert said. “It is a new system, so I’m still kind of worried about that. But it’s more, like, ‘Alright, what’s the defense in, what do I have to do here?’ That’s cool to look back on, because I can be frustrated right now — ‘oh, I didn’t hit this guy or that guy’ — but I am so much further ahead now than I was back then. It was very much, ‘I’m thinking, I’m thinking, alright, here it is, this is what I need to do.’ Now, it’s more loose, reacting and going out there and having fun realizing you’ve got the film to watch get better after, too.”

Chiefs

Chiefs ST coordinator Doug Toub said TE Jody Fortson has impressed on special teams. (Herbie Teope)

said TE has impressed on special teams. (Herbie Teope) Toub added WR Demarcus Robinson hasn’t been great as a returner: “He drives me nuts. He’s got to learn to get up the field. He’s got a ways to go.” (Nate Tice)

Raiders

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal notes the Raiders could take an extended look at former Seahawks LB K.J. Wright as the team deals with injuries to the linebacker position. Raiders HC Jon Gruden said the team is “thin” at linebacker and the position is “a concern.”

as the team deals with injuries to the linebacker position. Raiders HC said the team is “thin” at linebacker and the position is “a concern.” Bonsignore notes that what Wright will be asking in terms of financial compensation and the amount of money that the Raiders currently have to offer will be a hurdle that will take compromise if the two sides agree on a deal.

Second-year LB Tanner Muse is also ready to step up on the strong side of the defense when called upon: “If that’s what I got to do, I’m gonna do it. I’m coming straight forward, and my mindset is nobody’s going to stop me getting to that quarterback. When my number’s called, it’s time to go.”

is also ready to step up on the strong side of the defense when called upon: “If that’s what I got to do, I’m gonna do it. I’m coming straight forward, and my mindset is nobody’s going to stop me getting to that quarterback. When my number’s called, it’s time to go.” According to Bonsignore, there was never any traction to the Khalil Mack trade rumors. Bonsignore confirms the Raiders inquired with the Bears about Mack but a source characterized their interest as more casual.