AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Vic Fangio said Sunday there’s “a possibility” that WR Jerry Jeudy , who’s been on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain, plays Thursday. (Ryan O’Halloran)

Broncos third-round LB Baron Browning has a concussion and will miss this week. (Troy Renck)

Chargers

The Athletic’s Mike Sando writes the Chargers make sense as a trade destination for Bills OL Cody Ford , as he could help at either guard or tackle and has fallen out of the starting lineup in Buffalo.

was fined $4,722 for taunting last week. Chargers HC Brandon Staley said he is worried about how often K Tristan Vizcaino is missing extra points: “So much of it is confidence and I think that’s where we’re at with him. It’s establishing his confidence and his rhythm.” (Gilbert Manzano)

Chiefs

Per the Athletic’s Mike Sando, the Chiefs need a lot of help at safety and could look for help at the trade deadline. He lists Jets S Marcus Maye , Bengals S Ricardo Allen and Buccaneers S Mike Edwards as potential targets.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Chiefs OL Kyle Long should return to practice soon. He has been on the PUP list to start the season.

Raiders

Raiders HC Rich Bisaccia said the team did a great job preparing for the game throughout the week.

“I think a week of practice was good for everybody,” Bisaccia said, via Ed Graney of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It was emotional for all of us. But the guys were able to put it all in perspective when it came time to go to work. It’s still a job.

“We’ll see what kind of consistency we get from this going forward. That will be the challenge for all of us.”

Owner Mark Davis was pleased with the team’s win on Sunday: “It was one of the best games I have seen us play in a long time. I thought it was fantastic. All three phases of the game. My emotions are that I’m excited that we looked good and are moving towards the future.” (Ed Graney)

Raiders QB Derek Carr is taking it upon himself to step up and be the leader of the team. “Now more than ever, I had to step up and be that voice.” (Jeff Darlington)