AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater ‘s agent Kennard McGuire denied the report that Bridgewater is looking for at least $25 million in the offseason: “Teddy is focused on the season and winning football games. Anything outside of that is completely false.” (Mike Klis)

Broncos HC Vic Fangio said DE Dre’Mont Jones (foot), second-round RB Javonte Williams (leg), LB Kenny Young (concussion) did not participate in Thursday’s practice. (Klis)

Chargers

Chargers OC Joe Lombardi was confident heading into Thursday night that OT Trey Pipkins would fill in well for first-round LT Rashawn Slater (COVID-19).

“Obviously, we’re gonna miss Rashawn, but we trust Trey to go in there and do the job,” Lombardi said, via Gilbert Manzano of the OC Register. “We’ll give him help when appropriate, but I think he’ll be ready to go.”

As for the Chiefs being without DT Chris Jones, Lombardi said that Kansas City has depth they must keep an eye on.

“(Jones is) obviously one of the more dominant defensive lineman in the NFL,” Lombardi said. “I’m sure just like we’re not happy that Slater’s out, I’m sure they’re not happy that he’s out. So he’s a big part of what they do, but they’ve got depth over there.”

Raiders

Raiders QB Derek Carr said that their biggest issue is being “too inconsistent” and the team must improve “as a whole.”

“[T]he main thing right now is that we’re too inconsistent,” Carr said, via ProFootballTalk. “The main thing is that we’re too much of this [up and down] instead of just doing the same thing right over and over again, and that’s as a whole. We’ve got to be better as a whole, and if we can be consistent, we’ve shown that we can put up a lot of points and put up a lot of yards against some really good teams.”

The Athletic’s Tashan Reed notes that TE Darren Waller (knee), LB Denzel Perryman (ankle), and CB Trayvon Mullen (toe) missed Thursday’s practice and will be ruled out from Saturday’s Week 15 game.