AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos Broncos HC Vic Fangio said everyone was disappointed by the offense’s performance vs. Las Vegas: “You get 158 yards of offense and eight first downs, it’s hard to say anything good about our offense.” (Pro Football Talk)

Fangio didn't have an update on QB Teddy Bridgewater, who is still in concussion protocol: "We will do the best thing for him moving forward." (Troy Renck)

Fangio added he's not thinking about his job security: "For a lot of reasons, I do not worry about it. Do I acknowledge that it's out there and could happen, absolutely." (Renck)

Fangio mentioned, despite the offense’s slow few weeks, there have still been positives: “These last games have been tight, tough losses, they’ve been low scoring affairs, but I do think it indicates the fight and competitiveness in this team. … But we have total faith in our players that we will get this turned offensively in these next two weeks.” (Ryan O’Halloran)

Fangio added he is willing to play out the final year of his contract. (Mike Klis)

Bradley Chubb was fined $10,300 for his late hit on Broncos OLBwas fined $10,300 for his late hit on Bengals Drew Sample . ( TE. ( Jay Morrison

Broncos WR Tim Patrick was fined $10,300 for his taunting penalty after scoring a touchdown. (Morrison)

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley told the media he will take the blame for the loss against Texans: “I just didn’t coach well enough today. I didn’t coach well enough. I didn’t put our guys in good enough positions to be consistent in the game and that’s why we lost.” (Gilbert Manzano)

Chiefs

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire is week-to-week with a bruised shoulder.

is week-to-week with a bruised shoulder. The Chiefs announced before Sunday’s game that coaches Mike Kafka, Greg Lewis, and Corey Matthaei would not coach due to COVID-19 protocols.

Raiders

Raiders QB Derek Carr said the team is doing whatever it takes to get a victory.

“We’re just finding ways to win,” Carr said, via Vincent Bonsignore. “At the end of the day, I’ve been praying for moments like this. We find ways to win at the end of the year so we can just get in the tournament. That’s all we’re trying to do.”