AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

North Carolina QB Sam Howell spoke to the media about his meeting with Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett . (Mike Klis)

Chargers

Chargers GM Tom Telesco was asked about free agency on Tuesday at the Combine: “We try to be aggressive every year … This year we can attack it a little bit differently because we do have a lot of cap space.” (Tyler Dragon)

who is entering the final year of his contract, will be on the team next season: “Undetermined right now. We’ll have time to work through those decisions moving forward.” (Gilbert Manzano) The Chargers promoted John Timu from the Alex G. Spanos Coaching Fellow program to defensive assistant. (Daniel Popper)

Arkansas WR Treylon Burks also met with Los Angeles during his time at the combine. (Ryan McDowell)

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said that any report indicating dysfunction between OC Eric Bieniemy, QB Patrick Mahomes, and himself was completely false.

“This whole thing with Eric Bieniemy that’s been written has gotten kind of fabricated,” said Reid, via CBS Sports. “We were on vacation and over the two weeks, I came back, and all of a sudden, it was that I didn’t like Eric and Eric didn’t like me and Pat Mahomes and everybody else. That’s not the case. We all get along good, and I’m glad he’s back with us and rolling. I thought he’d potentially get a head coaching job, which I would have been happy with, too, but that’s not how it worked out. Anyway, I just wanted to put that to rest. The rest of the time is yours.”

PFN’s Tony Pauline has heard Mahomes expressed a preference for the team to sign a veteran receiver rather than draft a rookie this offseason.

Raiders

When asked about possibly exercising RB Josh Jacobs ‘ fifth-year option, Raiders HC Josh McDaniels responded that he’s excited to work with Jacobs, has been watching him since he was coming out of the draft, and thinks he’s a three-down back who just needs to improve his ball security. (Vic Tafur)

and said “absolutely” that Carr is their franchise quarterback going forward. (Tom Pelissero) The Raiders are hiring Western Illinois DC Matt Feeney as a defensive assistant. (Aaron Wilson)

as a defensive assistant. (Aaron Wilson) McDaniels said they want OL Alex Leatherwood to focus on his fundamentals and isn’t concerned about his primary position at this point in time: “We’re going to focus on fundamentals and techniques and forget about the position necessarily. I know he has a great attitude and approach and we’re excited to coach him.” (Tafur)

