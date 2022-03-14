AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- NBC Sports’ Peter King says new Broncos QB Russell Wilson considered 14 teams as potential landing spots, evaluating the roster, cap situation, trust in GM/coach, development of the quarterback, season-ticket and fan base and more.
- He adds the Broncos came out at or near the top in all of Wilson’s evaluation categories.
- KUSA’s Mike Klis believes recently released Packers OL Billy Turner could re-join the Broncos as a potential option at right tackle. The new offensive coaching staff knows him very well from their time in Green Bay.
Chargers
- Chargers K Dustin Hopkins‘ deal is for three years and is worth $9 million with a $2.4M million signing bonus and $4.65 million guaranteed. Hopkins has base salaries of $1.12 million, $2.23 million and $2.875 million. His 2022 salary is guaranteed, while his 2023 salary is guaranteed for injury and becomes fully guaranteed the third day of the 2023 league year. (Aaron Wilson)
- Hopkins can also earn up to $187,000 in per-game active roster bonuses for 2023 and 2024 and will have a $1 million stats and playoffs incentive for 2023 and 2024 as well.
Chiefs
- The Chiefs remain in plays for Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, according to Jordan Schultz, although there are other teams involved.
- Browns WR Jarvis Landry also rumored as a potential candidate to join Kansas City as the team has given him permission to seek a trade and could end up releasing him, per Schultz.
- Matt Lombardo reports that the Chiefs have been in talks with veteran OL Mike Remmers who is recovering from knee surgery. Several other teams are expected to be in the mix for Remmers as well, according to Lombardo.
- Doug Kyed also reports the Chiefs are a team to watch in the sweepstakes for Landry.
Raiders
- ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques reports Dolphins LB Brennan Scarlett is drawing interest from multiple teams, including the Raiders.
