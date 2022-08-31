AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders, Alex Leatherwood

Broncos

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos cut DT Mike Purcell and TE Eric Tomlinson on Tuesday in procedural moves and plan to re-sign them on Wednesday.

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley named OT Trey Pipkins their starting right tackle. (Lindsey Thiry)

Chiefs

The Chiefs hosted QB Chris Oladokun for a visit on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)

Raiders

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels said the team gave everyone an opportunity to compete this offseason, including former first-round OT Alex Leatherwood. However, the Raiders eventually elected to waive him and he was subsequently claimed by the Chicago Bears.

“We’ve talked about competition since we came here in every position group and trying to give every player an opportunity to earn his job, and to earn his role — whatever role that may be,” McDaniels said in his press conference. “Some are bigger than others. And we felt like we did that. We gave everybody an opportunity to go out there and play and really perform. So there are a lot of tough decisions that you make across the roster. You hope you get them all right. We’re not perfect at that. So, hopefully, we did the best we could for our team and we tried to make the decisions we thought would help us going forward. So, wish Alex nothing but the best. He did everything he could here to try to earn his role here.”

Raiders TE Darren Waller continues to seek a new contract and signed with agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey , with Rosenhaus saying: “The hope is to get this deal done as soon as possible.” (Adam Schefter)

Raiders TE Darren Waller continues to seek a new contract and signed with agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey, with Rosenhaus saying: "The hope is to get this deal done as soon as possible." (Adam Schefter)
McDaniels on Waller: "Darren's good. Darren's good to go so you'll see him today. I don't really know anything about that whole thing, the whole [agent] situation yet. But he'll be out there today and, excited about kind of moving forward here with our whole group and trying to get guys in positions where we feel like they're going to be as we head into the opening week next week. So, just excited." (Paul Gutierrez)