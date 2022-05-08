AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Colts

Broncos

Wins as a quarterback stat are a somewhat controversial measurement because of how much of a team game football is. That said, quarterback is clearly the most important position, and Broncos GM George Paton says there’s something to be said by looking at the sterling 104-53-1 record new QB Russell Wilson is bringing.

“I just think you look at the teams that have won,” Paton said via Pro Football Talk. “And what’s the common trait? Typically, it’s a quarterback. And then you look at Russ’s record. Over the first 10 years he’s won more games than any quarterback I believe in history. That’s a pretty good record of winning. . . . He’s a winner. The proof is in the pudding. Look at his record. He wins games. Now, they had a lot of good players around him, I get it. And we’re gonna need a lot of good players around him. And hopefully we have enough around him where we can take that next step.”

Paton compared Wilson’s arrival to when Brett Favre played for the Vikings near the end of his career. Both men were tremendous talents to be sure, but Paton says there’s an intangible element they bring that raises the level of everyone around them. That’s what makes them so valuable.

“There’s something different,” Paton said. “I experienced that for one year, two years actually, when we got Favre in Minnesota. I remember that first practice. Really, you knew it. It elevated everyone. And it didn’t just elevate the players. It elevated the people in the building, the work ethic, the accountability. We feel that here with Russ.”

Chargers

New Chargers LB Kyle Van Noy returned to the Patriots last offseason on a two-year deal, but the team is moving on after just one season.

Van Noy told Pat McAfee that the release didn’t come as surprise and he is happy to be with a new team in Los Angeles.

“I had a feeling just because of how people were moving behind the scenes there,” Van Noy said, via Chris Mason of MLive.com. “But the one thing I love about that place is the respect that Bill [Belichick] has for me and the respect that I have for Bill. Being communicative about it. Being honest and upfront. Whether I agree with it or not — I just believe in my ability as a football player and everywhere I’ve gone I’ve made a defense better and every time I’ve left they’ve gotten worse, but that’s another story. But I do respect him. I do respect the Patriots organization. I love RKK [Robert Kraft]. He’s been wonderful to my family. I’ll always be a Patriot. There’s no denying that. But I’m definitely a Charger and I hope to be putting a Charger symbol right up to the Patriots because I want to be remembered as both.”

Colts

Colts WR coach Reggie Wayne believes that the young receivers in Indianapolis, guys like Ashton Dulin, Dezmon Patmon, and Michael Strachan, will be looking to make a name for themselves during the 2022 season.

“This is me personally,’’ Wayne said, via Mike Chappell of Fox 59. “They probably feel a little bit disrespected, so they want to kind of surprise some people. These guys are on a mission, I believe, and hopefully, I can help and make them household names. These dudes are hungry, man. They’re hungry. It’s kind of funny. I kind of wondered coming in with such a young room how that would be because ideally most times you’ll have a veteran guy in there that can kind of lead the way. Like, ‘Hey, watch him. Watch what he (does).’ Or they can see him do it, and they stand in line behind him.’’