AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, DeAndre Hopkins, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos FB Michael Burton has had no struggles when it comes to finding new teams to play for and is now excited for another opportunity with Denver coming off of a Super Bowl victory with the Chiefs.

“I am very excited about this opportunity in Denver. I’ve played for coach Peyton before so I have seen firsthand how great of a coach he is and how nice of a job he does building a team culture,” Burton told RutgersWire.com. “I think Denver has done a great job this free agency adding great players to this roster that is already filled with great talent. There is no question this roster is ready to compete at a high level.”

Burton said that getting to play with QB Russell Wilson was a major factor in his decision to join the Broncos this offseason.

“I have always admired Russell Wilson from afar – his play, work ethic and leadership have always stood out to me,” Burton said. “He’s already reached out to me personally so that shows the type of leader he is. He’s won a ton of games in this league and has had a heck of a career thus far. I have seen it in person (with) how great of a player he is and now adding coach Peyton is going to be awesome. It will definitely elevate Russell’s game and I’m excited to be part of this team and culture that is moving in such a positive direction.”

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley is hoping the team can rebound from their playoff loss and rack up ten wins this season to make it back to the postseason.

“I think as an organization, we really know where we’re headed,” Staley said, via NFL.com. “I think there’s been great investment from the people within our organization. And we’re not satisfied. I think what happened this year in the playoffs, there was a lot of people hurt by that performance because we feel like we got a really good team. But at the same time, you know that you’ve got to go through some games like that in order to get where you want to go. I think our locker room is as tight as it’s ever been. I think there’s a lot of confidence going into this offseason. Now I want to see this team come together and build itself up for another special year this year.”

“It’s been a different offseason for sure,” Staley continued. “We have a lot of confidence in our team, and I think what we were able to do in the free agency period is be tactical in terms of the people that we were able to re-sign on our own team. Which is our biggest priority, getting Trey Pipkins back at right tackle, and re-signing our punter (J.K. Scott), which was a big thing for us because he’s such a weapon. And then you’re able to get a key acquisition like Eric Kendricks. But we feel good about our football team.” That’s what we’re going to spend this next year trying to build towards. Being able to close that game out. I love the guys that I’m coaching. And I know that the group has what it takes to finish it and go a long way.” The Chargers have a top 30 visit scheduled with West Florida WR David Durden . (Mike Klis)

. (Mike Klis) The Saints will hold joint practices with the Chargers during training camp. (Nick Underhill) Chiefs Chiefs HC Andy Reid said the team is happy where they’re at in terms of their wide receivers, but didn’t say whether or not they would be interested in acquiring WR DeAndre Hopkins. He left that decision up to GM Brett Veach. “I know we’re comfortable with the guys we have. Brett looks at everybody,” Reid said, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic, adding on Hopkins specifically, “Whether (Veach) moves on it or not, I can’t tell you that. I don’t know how that’s going to pan out.” Veach added QB Patrick Mahomes can adapt to whoever the team puts around him and different skill sets, which allows for versatility during roster construction. “It kind of validates our approach,” Veach said. “I think last year was a good turning point for our team. We saw a lot of different coverages and teams forced us to play patient. When we looked at that trade last year, I think, in our mindset, we knew (we) were not going to find another Tyreek Hill. The cool thing and the advantage we had is that Pat can play any style of football. He can work with bigger receivers and play the small game if we have to. Speed and athleticism, versatility will always be at the top of our list (for receivers). But really, we just wanted to collect good players.” An outside candidate that could step up into Kansas City’s lineup is former Clemson WR Justyn Ross. “He’s a different player, but we had a similar instance with (former receiver Byron) Pringle when he was here,” pass game coordinator Joe Bleymaier said. “(Pringle) was injured early on, too. When you come back after seeing the professional approach of the veterans in our room, (Ross) knows now what it takes. The physical tools are there for him. It’s all about the approach, the mental attitude and the consistency of your habits.” Appalachian State OL Cooper Hodges has had a top 30 visit with the Chiefs. (Tony Pauline)