AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos
- Broncos DC Ejiro Evero made NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero‘s annual list of first-time head coaching candidates under the age of 45.
- Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett is hopeful the team will have OL Tom Compton on Sunday: “We sure want him to. He’s a player that’s played a lot of games in this league. We need him. We need him for this team. This is going to be a big week for him to be able to take a big step forward.” (Mike Klis)
- Broncos QB Russell Wilson took responsibility for the team’s lack of success this year: “First of all, I got to play better. It starts with me…We got a lot of football left.” (Klis)
- Broncos WRs Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and Kendall Hinton (shoulder) did not practice on Thursday. (Klis)
Chargers
- Chargers WR Keenan Allen doesn’t know if he’ll play Sunday night, but is hopeful: “I hope.” (Daniel Popper)
- Allen (hamstring) and Chargers WR Mike Williams (ankle) practiced for the second straight day on Thursday and seemed to take another step forward in their recovery. (Popper)
- Chargers HC Brandon Staley said “it’s going to be a while” before OLB Joey Bosa is able to return to practice: “I’m not going to put a timeline on that one because I think that’s more uncertain,” Staley said. “He’s back in our building. He’s making progress. He’s feeling better.” (Popper)
Raiders
- Raiders DC Patrick Graham made NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero‘s annual list of first-time head coaching candidates under the age of 45.
- Raiders QB Derek Carr reiterated owner Mark Davis‘ comments about exercising patience with HC Josh McDaniels: “I think what our owner said is best – it’s not built in just one day. Like, it really isn’t. What his belief is and what Josh’s belief is, and Dave’s belief is, there’s no denying their success. There’s no denying what they’ve been able to do.” (Paul Gutierrez)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!