AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media identifies the Broncos and Patriots as two potential candidates to trade up for a quarterback in round one.

Rapoport explains that the Broncos could consider making the move up as high as No. 4 overall or possibly wait and see who’s still left on the board a picks later.

The Broncos have resisted adding a quarterback up to this point and it appears as though they would be comfortable going into the season with Drew Lock as their starter if need be.

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said that QB Easton Stick will have a chance to win the backup quarterback position over Chase Daniel.

“We’re really excited about Easton Stick,” Staley said, via Pro Football Talk. “Gotten to know this guy. I’m a big fan of this guy. I actually got wind of this guy when I went to the Rams. These guys scrimmaged against one another and played against each other, so was able to kind of get some feedback from those guys. I remember back then sort of hearing about him and knowing what a winner he is. We really like this guy.

“We feel like it’s going to be good competition between those two. Know what Chase brings to the table. I was with Chase in 2018. His relationship with Joe [Lombardi] in New Orleans. Chase has been doing this for a long time, and there’s a reason for it. But we certainly see those two competing for the No. 2 spot behind Justin. I’m excited about that, because I think it’s going to make our team better. I think that’s important for competition at every position, but certainly when you have two guys like that who I think can push each other, push Justin, push our team, I think it’s going to be really good for the Chargers.”

Raiders

Tashan Reed of The Athletic takes a look at his top-five safety prospects for the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Reed believes UCF S Richie Grant fits perfectly into Raiders’ new DC Gus Bradley ‘s Cover 3 scheme.

fits perfectly into Raiders’ new DC ‘s Cover 3 scheme. Similarly to Grant, Reed feels TCU S Trevon Moehrig can fill the centerfield role in Bradley’s defense.

can fill the centerfield role in Bradley’s defense. Should the Raiders wait until the third round, Reed mentions Syracuse S Andre Cisco as a well-rounded prospect to keep an eye on.

as a well-rounded prospect to keep an eye on. Some other names to watch for Las Vegas later on, according to Reed, include Indiana S Jamar Johnson and Florida S Shawn Davis.