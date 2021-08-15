AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

is happy both QB and QB played well in their first preseason game: “I want it to be a hard decision.” (Troy Renck) Fangio added he doesn’t think either Lock or Bridgewater separated themselves: “I thought they both played very well. Kind of validated what I’ve been saying all camp that they’re even-steven. … I don’t think any separation happened today if anybody’s looking for it.” (Mike Klis)

Mike Klis reports S Trey Marshall will be out a few days with a sprained ankle.

Chargers

Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill praised CB Tevaughn Campbell for his performance this summer.

“I thought that he was connected on a lot of the routes,” Hills said, via ChargersWire.com. “I thought that he was in great position all day. He played calm and at peace. He wasn’t rushed. He knows that he has a big engine. He knows that he has good size.”

Raiders

Raiders’ CB Damon Arnette spoke to the media about the changes he has gone through under new DC Gus Bradley and his scheme that favors physical cornerbacks.

Arnette is still learning from veteran CB Casey Hayward and credits those around him for helping him get through his rookie season.

“I feel a lot more comfortable. I’m healthy,” Arnette said. “I don’t have to worry about a cast. The team, we’re closer than we were last year. Just another year under our belt. Overall, from all angles, I’m confident and more comfortable. It was a lot of new types of adversity. First-time adversities that I had trouble getting through, but I got through. Year two is going to be an exciting one.”

Aaron Wilson reports the Raiders worked out CB Mark Fields.