AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

The Broncos ended their quarterback competition on Wednesday by declaring veteran Teddy Bridgewater the winner over Drew Lock. Both players had their good and bad moments during camp and the preseason, but Lock felt like he had made real strides in his game, capped off by shredding the Vikings in the preseason opener.

“Obviously, it’s disappointing. Every feeling that you could possibly have at this point, this day, this circumstance, you know they’re running deep,” he said via KUSA’s Mike Klis. “I feel like at the time, I was playing some of the best football I’ve played since I’ve been in the league. I was more confident than I’ve ever been. … But no finger-pointing. No negativity. It’s going to be about me finding ways to still make this team great whether that’s in practice, working with Teddy, trying to find ways for him to get better. … Look in the mirror, see what I need to get better at. Not taking any steps back, just keep taking steps forward without taking some of the reps. It was disappointing, but I’m going to do everything I can for this team, for Teddy and keep the momentum going forward as far as my play goes.”

Broncos HC Vic Fangio said going with Bridgewater over Lock as the starter was best for the team: “We think it’s best for the team right now moving forward. We have two good quarterbacks — two quarterbacks we can win with. Unfortunately, you can’t play with two.” (Around The NFL)

said going with Bridgewater over Lock as the starter was best for the team: “We think it’s best for the team right now moving forward. We have two good quarterbacks — two quarterbacks we can win with. Unfortunately, you can’t play with two.” (Around The NFL) Fangio did say he has faith in Lock despite him not winning the starting job: “I don’t have any doubt Drew is going to be a quality starting quarterback in this league.” (James Palmer)

Bridgewater said he believes in Lock as well: “Hopefully, 4 or 5 years from now I’ll be turning on the TV and watching Drew play.” (Klis)

Fangio mentioned OT Bobby Massie will be the right tackle: “It’s his job to lose.” (Klis)

Chargers

According to the Athletic’s Daniel Kaplan, the NFL has changed course for the time being on the Chargers ownership trust dispute between Dean Spanos and his sister Dea Berberian . Rather than mandating they go into league arbitration, the NFL is waiting for the courts in California to weigh in on potential jurisdiction.

and his sister . Rather than mandating they go into league arbitration, the NFL is waiting for the courts in California to weigh in on potential jurisdiction. While the NFL usually seeks to have all ownership disputes handled behind closed doors in arbitration, the Broncos trust dispute has been in open court and that’s the precedent Berberian is pointing to.

Raiders

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Vincent Bonsignore, the Raiders will pay new LB Denzel Perryman $990,000 this year and $3 million next year, the latter of which is not guaranteed.

$990,000 this year and $3 million next year, the latter of which is not guaranteed. Aaron Wilson reports the Raiders worked out LB Patrick Onwuasor .

. Raiders DC Gus Bradley said Perryman brings leadership to the team and depth at the linebacker position: “We have a lot of history with him…he’s a very good leader, good pro. Brings an explosiveness…need to bring some more depth there. I think he’ll fit in well with that group.” (Paul Gutierrez)