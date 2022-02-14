AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports that the Broncos are hiring Bert Watts as their OLB coach. He previously worked as an assistant head coach, special teams coach, and OLB coach at Auburn.

as their OLB coach. He previously worked as an assistant head coach, special teams coach, and OLB coach at Auburn. PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports the Broncos are expected to hire Morgan State head coach Tyrone Wheatley as their new running backs coach.

as their new running backs coach. According to KUSA’s Mike Klis, the Broncos are hiring Jets assistant OL coach Jake Moreland as their TE coach.

as their TE coach. Rams assistant DL coach Marcus Dixon is expected to become the new DL coach of the Denver Broncos. (Klis)

is expected to become the new DL coach of the Denver Broncos. (Klis) The Broncos are hiring Ramon Chinyoung to a quality control position. (Matt Stepp)

Chargers

Rams S Eric Weddle came out of retirement after not playing in two years to help the team after injuries decimated their safety group, and it’s a testament to his mental acuity that he was able to pick up on the playbook so quickly and play such a large role. Weddle finally earned a Super Bowl ring and he had parting words for his old GM for the Chargers, Tom Telesco, who didn’t think he was worth re-signing back in 2015.

“I want to thank the Chargers for drafting me and I also want to thank old Tom Telesco for the way things ended there, and showing me the light, and giving me that motivation and that fire,” Weddle said after the game, via USA Today’s Gavino Borquez. “The way things ended there, I appreciated that and I always said that Eric Weddle will get the last laugh, and I’m a world champion right now.”

Raiders

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports the Raiders are parting ways with the assistant director of player personnel Trey Scott .

. The Raiders are hiring veteran NFL scout Andy Dengler to oversee their scouting department. Dengler most recently worked with the Senior Bowl. (Ian Rapoport)