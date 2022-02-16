AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says a former Broncos player told him during Super Bowl week he had more than a hunch Packers QB Aaron Rodgers would leave Green Bay: “I think it’s only a matter of time before he ends up in Denver.”
- When grading the Denver Broncos 2021 NFL Draft, Nick Shook of Around the NFL gave the organization an “A” given first-round CB Patrick Surtain‘s immediate success while second-round RB Javonte Williams is the organization’s “long-term answer” at the position.
- Shook notes third-round G Quinn Meinerz has a “promising future” after starting in nine games. Fifth-round S Caden Sterns could also eventually replace S Kareem Jackson.
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports former NFL RB Tyrone Wheatley has finalized a deal with the Broncos to become their new RB coach. He was formerly the head coach at Morgan State and spent time with the Giants and Raiders during his time in the NFL.
Chargers
- When grading the Los Angeles Chargers’ 2021 NFL Draft, Nick Shook of Around the NFL gave the organization a “B” given first-round LT Rashawn Slater is a “trustworthy tackle,” while third-round WR Josh Palmer finished third on the team in targets with 49.
Raiders
- The Athletic’s Vic Tafur thinks there’s a legitimate chance the Raiders decline the fifth-year option for all three of their first-round picks in 2019. He adds it’s a lock for DE Clelin Ferrell and S Johnathan Abram, while it’s a little more up in the air for RB Josh Jacobs depending on how new GM Dave Ziegler and HC Josh McDaniels value the running back position. Jacobs’ option would be $10.1 million guaranteed for 2023.
- Tafur lists Raiders DE Carl Nassib as a probable cap casualty, while LBs Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski seem to have a better shot of sticking around under new DC Patrick Graham for at least a season.
- At wide receiver, Tafur writes McDaniels’ assessment of Raiders WR Bryan Edwards will determine how aggressively they add to the position in the draft and free agency.
- The Raiders seem set with LT Kolton Miller and C Andre James. Tafur adds every other spot on the offensive line is up for grabs, including whether 2021 first-round OL Alex Leatherwood sticks at guard or goes back to right tackle.
- Down the road this offseason, Tafur notes the Raiders will need to start thinking about extensions for DE Maxx Crosby and WR Hunter Renfrow. Both are in the final year of their rookie contracts and waiting could drive the price up. Tafur puts the floor for a deal for Crosby right now at around $20 million a year and notes if Renfrow has a huge year under McDaniels like past slot receivers have, it could drive his price up too.
- Raiders TE Darren Waller has also outperformed his deal, and while he has two years remaining, he just signed with notable NBA agent Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports, which Tafur takes as a signal he may have eyes on a raise.
- When grading the Las Vegas Raiders 2021 NFL Draft, Nick Shook of Around the NFL gave the organization a “B+” after first-round OL Alex Leatherwood was moved from tackle to guard.
- However, Shook thinks second-round S Trevon Moehrig was productive throughout the season,
