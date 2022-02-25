AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos ST coordinator Dwayne Stukes said the team wants to “raise the standard” and be faster and more physical on special teams moving forward.

“I’m not here to critique the scheme from last year,” Stukes said, via Broncos Wire. “That’s not my job. My job is to get the guys this year to play at a high level. Obviously, we saw that we were ranked last in kickoff return average and last in kickoff return average against, so that will be an emphasis going forward.”

Stukes wants to implement a new culture throughout the roster, and believes that starts with special teams. He’s preached that he believes the team has the right personnel to do so, he just needs the players to buy-in to what he’s selling.

“I don’t want to talk about what happened last year as far as that because I don’t really know their scheme that they ran,” he said. “All I can talk about is the scheme that we’re going to run and how excited I am to work with the guys. I think we have a lot of talent on this roster. I think we have core special teams players on this roster. I think we have guys that can help and play at a high level on this roster so I’m excited to work with the guys we have in the building and watch the culture change as guys get familiar with the scheme. Once guys start buying in and they see the success of the scheme, that’s when you get the buy-in.”

Chargers

When taking a look at potential cap casualties, Daniel Popper of The Athletic notes RT Bryan Bulaga carries a figure of $14.1 million in 2022 and would create $10.8 million in space if released.

Raiders