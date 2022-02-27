AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero, who worked under former HC Vic Fangio, said that the team will still operate out of an odd-front with elements of Fangio’s defense still intact.

“We’ll be 3-4 in our base defense,” Evero said, via Broncos Wire. “We’ll play a variety of sub-packages. There will be a lot of carryover from what these guys did last year…I think the players will be familiar with a lot of what we’re going to present to them. We’re going to always start players first and then move into the scheme.”

When taking a look at potential cap casualties, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic writes that the Broncos have a relatively “clean salary-cap sheet” but DT Mike Purcell counts for $4.3 million against the cap.

Kosmider also names P Sam Martin as a potential cut to keep an eye on.

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network reports that the Broncos are expected to make a run at WR Davante Adams in free agency this offseason.

Chargers

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network reports that the Chargers are expected to make an offer to WR Davante Adams with the hope that they can pair him with QB Justin Herbert.

