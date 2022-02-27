AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos
Broncos DC Ejiro Evero, who worked under former HC Vic Fangio, said that the team will still operate out of an odd-front with elements of Fangio’s defense still intact.
“We’ll be 3-4 in our base defense,” Evero said, via Broncos Wire. “We’ll play a variety of sub-packages. There will be a lot of carryover from what these guys did last year…I think the players will be familiar with a lot of what we’re going to present to them. We’re going to always start players first and then move into the scheme.”
- When taking a look at potential cap casualties, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic writes that the Broncos have a relatively “clean salary-cap sheet” but DT Mike Purcell counts for $4.3 million against the cap.
- Kosmider also names P Sam Martin as a potential cut to keep an eye on.
- Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network reports that the Broncos are expected to make a run at WR Davante Adams in free agency this offseason.
Chargers
- Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network reports that the Chargers are expected to make an offer to WR Davante Adams with the hope that they can pair him with QB Justin Herbert.
Raiders
- When examining how the Raiders may address Derek Carr‘s contract situation, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN thinks the organization should guarantee Carr’s $19.8 million salary in 2022 in order to create more cap space, and “dangle the idea” of an extension or franchise tag in 2023.
- Gutierrez mentions Carr’s quote from June 2021 where the quarterback said he wouldn’t require a “perfect situation” to stay with the Raiders. With that, Gutierrez thinks that Las Vegas should call him on that and prioritize extensions for DE Maxx Crosby and WR Hunter Renfrow instead of pursuing a record contract for Carr, similarly to his five-year $125 million deal in 2017.
- When taking a look at potential cap casualties, Vic Tafur of The Athletic writes that LB Cory Littleton carries a cap figure of $15.8 million in 2022.
- Tafur also names DE Carl Nassib, LB Nick Kwiatkoski, and G Denzelle Good as potential cuts to keep an eye on.
- Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network reports that the Raiders are expected to make a run at WR Davante Adams in free agency this offseason.
