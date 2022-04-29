AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam said he has an opportunity to earn the team’s No. 1 role after they traded TE Noah Fant to the Seahawks.

“The Broncos believe in me and they’re giving me a big opportunity,” Okwuegbunam said, via Kyle Newman of The Denver Post. “And I plan to take full advantage.”

Okwuegbunam spoke about his recovery from a torn ACL and mentioned that he’s able to make “more aggressive cuts” this offseason.

“You’d like to tell yourself you’re 100% and that you’re feeling great — and I did feel really good, and thought I played well — but this offseason, I feel even better,” Okwuegbunam said. “I can make more aggressive cuts off my knee, and just little small things like acceleration and other things that I didn’t really realize I didn’t have all the way back last season.”

Okwuegbunam said he’s been focused on developing physically and staying in shape throughout the offseason.

“My focuses all offseason were getting stronger, staying in shape, and really just making my knee bulletproof from my ACL injury my rookie year,” Okwuegbunam said. “Now, the biggest thing I could improve on is consistency. Being a year older now, I’ve improved on my preparation and knowledge of defenses, and the game is slowing down more for me.”

Chargers

Chargers GM Tom Telesco said they view first-round G Zion Johnson as a right guard. (Daniel Popper)

Raiders

Raiders owner Mark Davis said that he would welcome QB Colin Kaepernick as a member of the team if HC Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler wanted to bring him in.

“I believe in Colin Kaepernick,” he said, via NBC Sports. “He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms.”

Davis believes in Kaepernick’s cause and says that he supports his message.

“In the same vein, Colin Kaepernick has sacrificed a lot of the things that he could have been doing in his life to get a message across about police violence and equity and inclusion in America,” Davis said. “I stand by that.”

Davis admits that he didn’t understand Kaepernick’s stance in the beginning, but now has come to support his message in recent years.

“I think Colin is a very misunderstood human being,” Davis said. “I’ve gotten a chance to talk to him. I never really knew Colin, and I didn’t understand him. I didn’t understand the kneeling, what that meant initially. Over time, I have learned a little bit more about it.”

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels shot down rumors that they could potentially trade TE Darren Waller: “I have loved my time around him and I am looking forward to what we’re going to do together. He’s a Raider, he’s going to be a Raider.” (Vic Tafur)