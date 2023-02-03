AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Derek Carr

Broncos

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports that there’s skepticism around the NFL that QB Russell Wilson can be salvaged, even with the addition of Sean Payton .

Multiple league officials tell Howe that Wilson wanted too much say in the offense and preferred to operate in a pocket-passing scheme similar to Tom Brady 's and Aaron Rodgers ' rather than one centered around his mobility.

Howe adds that Wilson wanted to push the ball downfield too frequently.

Chargers

Chargers’ new OC Kellen Moore is excited to work with QB Justin Herbert and praised his ability in the play-action, mobility, and downfield passing.

“Justin, we know the physical talent,” Moore said, via NFL.com. “He obviously does a tremendous job. I think it’s been really cool to watch him, from a fundamental perspective, as he’s gone from Oregon into the NFL and transitioned, and started playing under center — he has done such a phenomenal job of that — and the play-action game, the movement game. We know his ability to throw it down the field. I’m just really, really excited to be able to work with him and, hopefully, help him in some way as he continues to build the career that he is going to have.”

Moore thinks WR Mike Williams is capable of winning the 50-50 balls and WR Keenan Allen is a highly skilled route runner.

“Mike (Williams) and his ability to make 50-50 plays is phenomenal,” Moore said. “You don’t see that around the league very often. What Keenan (Allen) can do to separate and his route-running and, putting him on routes that he’s able to make decisions, he is going to make things happen. Certainly, from a scheme standpoint, you hope that you can find a way to create those opportunities.”

Moore is eager to get working on correcting the Chargers’ run issues from last season and will “find the formula” with HC Brandon Staley.

“It’s something that will take the whole process to go through,” Moore said. “By no means are you going to walk in and say, ‘I have all the answers here, let’s go.’ I’m really excited to work with this staff, work with Brandon (Staley) and these players and find the formula that works for us. Certainly, there will be pieces that they’ve been able to establish and have some success — let’s incorporate that. We’ll have some stuff from Dallas. It’s important to be diverse.”

Raiders

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports that quarterback-needy teams believe a release is the more likely scenario for Raiders QB Derek Carr than a trade at this point.

than a trade at this point. Howe explains that the Raiders have very little leverage because Carr has a no-trade clause and teams with interest in him believe they can sign Carr to a more favorable contract as a free agent.

Howe adds that teams around the NFL appear to be willing to wait the Raiders out on Carr.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic believes Raiders RB Josh Jacobs could be a franchise tag candidate this offseason, as it would cost Las Vegas $10.091 million fully guaranteed, which seems like decent value.