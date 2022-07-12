AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Josh Jacobs

Broncos

Rob Walton of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group released a statement welcoming former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to their ownership group.

“We’re pleased to welcome former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to our ownership group. A highly respected public servant, accomplished academic, and corporate leader. Secretary Rice is well known as a passionate and knowledgeable football fan who has worked to make the sport stronger and better. SHe is the daughter of a football coach and served on the inaugural College Football Playoff Committee. She moved to Denver with her family when she was 12 years old and went on to attend the University of Denver for both college and graduate school. Her unique experience and extraordinary judgment will be a great benefit to our group and the Broncos organization.”

Chargers

Chargers DE Joey Bosa has plenty of hobbies outside of football but recently revealed that he is taking a break from all of them in order to get his body and mind ready for the upcoming season.

“Honestly, I’ve kind of come to the conclusion that I don’t really care,” Bosa said on teammate Drue Tranquill‘s podcast. “Football is my No. 1 and pretty much only priority. I don’t need to fill my time with all these sorts of things whether it’s going to the beach or doing all these . . . I was trying to fill my time with these hobbies, but it would affect my performance which, in turn, would affect my well-being, my mental well-being.”

Raiders

Raiders QB Derek Carr believes that RB Josh Jacobs is on the verge of having a big season in 2022.

“Josh is someone I’m very excited for,” Carr said, via NFL.com. “He’s someone who’s working extremely hard to get in the best shape that he can be in because he knows that with all these weapons, maybe he’ll have a lot of games where teams are just gonna say, ‘Well, all right, Josh, you beat us.'”

Carr added that their offensive weapons are working hard to improve this offseason.

“Who knows? Who knows what could happen? One thing I know is these Raiders, these guys, they’re working their tails off to try and put a good product on the field, and that doesn’t guarantee wins, but it gives us a better chance.”