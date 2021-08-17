AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Via the team Twitter, Broncos HC Vic Fangio said “it’s possible” he could name a starter at quarterback between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater after their second preseason game this week.

said “it’s possible” he could name a starter at quarterback between and after their second preseason game this week. Fangio said following practice Monday that DB Trey Marshall and RB LeVante Bellamy will miss “multiple weeks” with ankle injuries. Depth at RB could be a concern with both Bellamy and fellow RB Mike Boone out for extended time. (Troy Renck)

and RB will miss “multiple weeks” with ankle injuries. Depth at RB could be a concern with both Bellamy and fellow RB out for extended time. (Troy Renck) On Tuesday, Denver waived Bellamy with an injury designation and signed RB/WR Adrian Killins.

Chargers

Chargers first-round OL Rashawn Slater is dealing with a lower-back issue, but is expected back in practice on Thursday. HC Brandon Staley said there’s “nothing to be worried about” with Slater. (Daniel Popper)

is dealing with a lower-back issue, but is expected back in practice on Thursday. HC said there’s “nothing to be worried about” with Slater. (Daniel Popper) Staley says WR Mike Williams won’t practice this week with a hip flexor injury. (Popper)

won’t practice this week with a hip flexor injury. (Popper) Staley also indicated CB Ryan Smith, who is dealing with a core muscle injury, may not be ready for the start of the season as the team exercises caution with him. (Jeff Miller)

Chiefs

Chiefs GM Brett Veach said the plan is to sign S Tyrann Mathieu long term to a deal. Mathieu is 29 and entering the final year of a three-year deal his signed with Kansas City worth about $14.5 million per year. However, a deal might not be done anytime soon.

“We’ve had a chance to talk to Tyrann and his representation and I think it’s a little bit difficult with the landscape right now of having two cap-shortened offseason, and where we are in regards to our offseason projections,” Veach said in an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “But as we’ve discussed with Tyrann and his crew, it’s one of those situations that where we are now will certainly not be where we are once the season ends and once we correct some of the things when you have extensions, conversations, trades, [players who] move on — every team is certainly in a different position [with] what their books say than they will be in the offseason. And we like to think that we’re going to find a way to get this done. And he knows we love him and we know he wants to be here. And right now for us and for him, I think it’s just a timing thing. But there’s not a guy in this league I respect as much as him for the way he goes about his business.

“And a lot of these guys, and a lot of these teams — I think we saw the franchise tag period come and go and no one got done. And there’s been a couple deals, but a lot of these bigger deals haven’t been done for the same reason. Different players handle it in a different way. And just like you’d expect from Tyrann, just complete class. I mean, the guy is special. We love him. And we’re certainly going to work our tail off to keep him here.”

Raiders

Raiders QB Marcus Mariota signed with Las Vegas last year to have the chance to compete for the starting job. But Mariota never really made a serious push against incumbent Derek Carr. He did play well in his relief performance of Carr last season which piqued some trade interest, none of which materialized into a starting opportunity. Undeterred, Mariota says he feels better than ever this season.

“A lot better. A lot better. Physically, I was coming off a couple of surgeries last year. And mentally, it was a tough situation in Tennessee and I really appreciate this coaching staff, this team, for welcoming me in, as well as the quarterback room,” Mariota said via ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. “I feel great. I feel confident throwing the football. I have a lot of fun in this system. Each and every single day I think it’s great to be around a group of guys that enjoy the game and it’s just a lot of fun to go to work.”

Mariota and TE Darren Waller are preparing to return to practice this week. (Vincent Bonsignore)