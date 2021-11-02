AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Jets

Broncos

Broncos GM George Paton said that the team wanted to do right by LB Von Miller by sending him to the Rams. “Von and I had a positive, honest conversation this morning about our team as well as his own future. As I told Von, we wanted to do right not only for the Broncos but also for him personally with everything he has meant to this organization. While it’s certainly not easy to part ways with a player like Von, this is an opportunity for both our team and for Von as he begins the next chapter of his career.” (Mike Klis)

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said he still believes the offense can turn it around.

“Even the Titans game the week before, we’re going to battle to the very end, I promise you that,” Mahomes said, via Pro Football Talk. “You’re hoping that the turnover luck flips the other way, but that comes with us trying to execute at a higher level. We had the ball that bounced up in the air and was picked off. Then Travis, who doesn’t fumble, he fumbled. Like I said to Trav and all these guys, ‘I’m going to keep coming right back to you. I’m going to throw it to you and let you make a play because I have that trust in you.’

“I think as the season goes on, hopefully we can correct the turnovers and I think we can still be a special offense.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid acknowledged the offense’s struggles but still thinks they will fight through it.

“Listen, everything’s not beautiful right now, but we’re fighting through that. And that happens in this game,” Reid said, via NFL.com. “Our guys battled, they didn’t give up on each other, they kept working through what could’ve been a time where you just throw your hands up and go, ‘Oh my god, things aren’t working the way they’re supposed to work.’ Guys didn’t do that. We’ll build on that. Let’s keep going, I mean they don’t give these things away and I think that’s important for people to understand.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Chiefs inquired about Texans DE Charles Omenihu before trading for OLB Melvin Ingram .

before trading for OLB . According to ESPN’s Kimberley Martin, the Chiefs were the only team in on Ingram.

Chiefs DL Chris Jones said he has recovered some from torn ligaments in his wrist: “I feel a lot better now… I won’t be 100% this season but I’m good enough to play to my best ability.” (James Palmer)

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh explained why the team didn’t opt to bring in a more experienced veteran behind first-round QB Zach Wilson, instead, giving the backup duties to QB Mike White.

“It’s about what we saw in training camp, just his command with the huddle, command with the offense, really understanding what is being asked of the quarterback position throughout all those phases, Phase I, II and III through the spring and into camp,” Saleh said, via SI’s Albert Breer. “His ability to process information, and process when the ball is snapped to get the ball where it’s supposed to go, and move through his progression, all of it was right there. Sometimes, and I get it, it can seem crazy from the outside looking in, but you’ve just got to trust what you see. Block out the noise, trust what you see and Mike does nothing but give confidence to (GM) Joe Douglas, and us coaches and his ability to play at a high level.“