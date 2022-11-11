AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster

Broncos

Broncos RB Chase Edmonds is excited to get started with Denver and believes his new team will focus on getting him the ball in space.

“I don’t know the whole, full landscape [of my role],” Edmonds said, via Broncos Wire. “I think definitely in the passing game, probably get me outside the backfield, utilize me there, and just kind of go from there. Whatever role [I’m placed in], I’m going to accept to my full ability.”

Edmonds believes he’ll be able to adjust to Denver’s offense quickly.

“Obviously, every offense has its own kinks and how you disguise certain things, but for me, it’s pretty similar in the sense that I’m not going to be having my head spinning on Sunday,” Edmonds said.

Chiefs

Regarding the 68 passes Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes threw in Week 9, the quarterback doesn’t think that he’ll face arm fatigue going forward and is able to handle a high workload.

“Ever since I’ve been young, I haven’t really got sore even when I pitched when I was younger,” Mahomes said, via the team’s official site. “So, usually just the normal stuff. We do different stuff that I do with my trainers and stuff like that, but other than that, I just try to keep that arm strength up and keep rolling.”

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster said he’d love to remain in Kansas City long-term.

“I would love to stay here, to be honest,” Smith-Schuster said, via Chiefs Wire. “This offense is unbelievable. This coaching staff is unbelievable. If it was up to me, of course, why not? I get to play with one of the best quarterbacks in the game. So, yeah.”

Smith-Schuster said everything about the Kansas City offense has been as advertised since he’s joined the team.

“I knew it was a high-powered offense just looking at numbers,” Smith-Schuster said. “Coming here, it just, you know. Last year we were kind of talking about the same thing, they were talking about it, ‘This is what the offense is supposed to do.’ And actually now being here and being in it, it’s (as advertised).”