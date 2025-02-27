AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Matthew Stafford, Raiders

Broncos

The Broncos met with Miami TE Elijah Arroyo at the NFL Combine. He commented on the possibility of playing alongside QB Bo Nix: “I know Bo Nix can sling the ball.” (Chris Tomasson)

Chiefs

Chiefs GM Brett Veach said it’s hard to replace talent when the team is drafting towards the back-end of the first round every season.

“It becomes more difficult, and that’s why the league is so great,” Veach said, via Chiefs Wire. “The more you win, the harder it’s supposed to be, and so when you have a bunch of guys who are the top of the market for their position, and you pick last or close to last every year, it becomes very challenging. We just have to think outside the box and put some creative plans together.”

Raiders

Vincent Bonsignore, citing a league source, reports that the Raiders’ pursuit of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is “picking up steam.”

is “picking up steam.” Las Vegas HC Pete Carroll touched on the QB position: “The quarterback position is going to be widely contested. We have some guys on our roster who are fighting their tails off and we’re going to give them an opportunity.” (Tafur)

touched on the QB position: “The quarterback position is going to be widely contested. We have some guys on our roster who are fighting their tails off and we’re going to give them an opportunity.” (Tafur) Carroll on whether it’s a priority to bring back defensive free agents: “Yes, it is. We need every one of them back.” (Tafur)

Carroll said they are “anxious” to get DE Malcolm Koonce back, as he’s set to enter free agency. (Tafur)