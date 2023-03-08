AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Orlando Brown Jr, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos GM George Paton had high praise of impending free-agent LB Alex Singleton after originally bringing him on to compete for a role last season and would like to re-sign him for 2023.

“He’s just a baller,” Paton said, via BroncosWire. “We signed him to be a really good special teamer, compete for the starting job… He started the year and then he just took off. He’s just a football player. We’d love to have Alex back. He’s a great leader, has a nose for the ball, players gravitate towards him. We’d like to have Alex back.”

Tennessee OT Darnell Wright had formal meetings with 12 teams at the NFL Combine including the Broncos, per Ryan Fowler of TheDraftNetwork.

The Chiefs decision not to tag LT Orlando Brown, Jr. came down to their desire to secure a long-term left tackle this offseason. If Kansas City opted to use the tag on Brown, it’d be a near certainty that he’d become a free agent in 2024. All options are currently on the table, including a long-term extension between Brown and Kansas City. (Albert Breer)

Palmer writes WR Kadarius Toney is believed to be Kansas City’s top receiver option going into next season.

has an official top-30 visit scheduled with the Chiefs. Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt has met with the Chiefs, Cowboys, and Steelers during the combine. (Tyler Kading)

The Raiders have a major need at quarterback but with a pick at No. 7 overall, they’re not guaranteed to have a player they like available.

“This could be where a tackle comes off the board,” a GM for another team told the Athletic’s Mike Sando.

However, a different GM for a team picking outside the top 10 thought Raiders HC Josh McDaniels would fall in love with Kentucky QB Will Levis and move up to make sure he got him.

“Josh drafted (Tim) Tebow in Denver because of the makeup, he has been with Brady, he has been with Mac Jones,” this GM said. “Levis has that makeup where he is going to be really good on the board and everything like that, so they might prioritize that.”

Dianna Russini reports the Raiders have not eliminated “any QB options” at this point, including acquiring Ravens QB Lamar Jackson .

