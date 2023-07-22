AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes

Broncos

Former Broncos fifth-round WR Montrell Washington struggled to make an impact during his rookie season but now his a clean slate to make an impression on new HC Sean Payton and ST coordinator Ben Kotwica.

“There are a couple of things about Montrell. First off, I love his work ethic,” Kotwica said, via BroncosWire.com. “He’s always asking questions and wants to be out on the field. Under the parameters that we have, we can’t be out there all day, but he is a player that would be out there all day [if allowed]. We’ve talked to him about that. He has that athletic ability. I think it’s continuing to [show] confidence in the player. I’m excited about where it will take him during training camp.”

Chiefs

Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco is focusing on the small details in hopes of him eclipsing 1,000 yards rushing in 2023.

“It’s the details,” Pacheco said, via Chiefs Wire. “Detailing my notes more, just finding little things to get better at. You know, for me, I want to run for a thousand yards. That’s the goal, obviously, but it starts here today, practice day by day.”

Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is familiar with reaching the top of the mountain, yet HC Andy Reid says the team continues to look for ways to challenge their superstar quarterback.

“With quarterbacks, the work’s never done,” Reid said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve mentioned it before, it’s like being a farmer. You just keep on cranking. And we’re always trying to give him new challenges with things and he loves that and loves to attack those types of things. So, that’s where it’s at. But there are always things to work on. Fundamentally, there’s things to work on. He spends a tremendous amount of time at that, he puts a lot of effort into it. And, obviously, the new plays.”