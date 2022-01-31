AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

New Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett has a background in a bunch of different offensive systems, most recently the past few seasons with Packers HC Matt LaFleur and the blend of the Shanahan-style offense Green Bay runs. He says his offense in Denver will be a collaborative blend with heavy input from the staff he ends up hiring.

“That’s the only way you evolve. That’s the only way to grow,” he said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “I don’t want to just be playing and just do what I do. Everything’s about growth. I mean, this game evolves. This society’s evolved. Everything’s evolving. Everything’s changed. My dad always used to tell me, ‘Change is the norm. Nothing stays the same. So embrace it and learn it and gain knowledge.’ I mean, there’s a reason why I wanted to study neurobiology. It’s the hardest damn major, or one of the hardest majors, at my school. So push yourself, learn more, find out why it’s hard, find out about physics, find out about it, get answers.”

According to AL.com’s Mike Rodak, Alabama OL coach Doug Marrone could join the Broncos staff as he has a relationship with Hackett.

could join the Broncos staff as he has a relationship with Hackett. Alabama has already hired a new OL coach for 2022 and Hackett has been on Marrone’s staff at Syracuse and with the Bills and Jaguars.

KUSA’s Mike Klis reports the Broncos will interview Vikings OC Klint Kubiak for an offensive coaching position.

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes took ownership for the team’s loss in the AFC Championship Game: “When you’re up 21-3 in a game, you can’t lose it, and I put that on myself.” (Sam McDowell)

took ownership for the team’s loss in the AFC Championship Game: “When you’re up 21-3 in a game, you can’t lose it, and I put that on myself.” (Sam McDowell) Chiefs HC Andy Reid said the team still trusts Mahomes completely: “There’s nobody looking at Patrick Mahomes cross-eyed from our side.” (McDowell)

said the team still trusts Mahomes completely: “There’s nobody looking at Patrick Mahomes cross-eyed from our side.” (McDowell) Reid added the entire team is at fault for the loss: “I’m not just sticking it on one person. This is a true team sport. We could all do our jobs a little better.” (McDowell)

Raiders

The Athletic’s Vic Tafur notes former Ravens DC Don Martindale held the same position for new Raiders HC Josh McDaniels when he was the head coach for the Broncos and is available. He’s also a former Raiders assistant who has a relationship with the Davis family that owns the team.

held the same position for new Raiders HC when he was the head coach for the Broncos and is available. He’s also a former Raiders assistant who has a relationship with the Davis family that owns the team. Tafur is doubtful the Patriots would allow LB coach Jerod Mayo to leave along with McDaniels to Las Vegas.