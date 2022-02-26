AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Chiefs

Tony Pauline reports that the Chiefs will “go hard” after free agent LB Za’Darius Smith if he doesn’t return to the Packers this offseason.

Raiders

Raiders QB Derek Carr seems to already be building a strong relationship with new GM Dave Ziegler and HC Josh McDaniels this offseason.

“They’ve been super awesome. They’ve been great,” Carr told Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I’m just looking forward to getting to know them. We’re doing the whole business relationship thing, but hopefully, we can get our families together and start getting to know each other and start building that unity that we had last year.”

Carr was willing to admit that he is still thinking about his contract situation this offseason.

“Obviously, that’s in mind when I’m thinking about all that,” Carr said. “But there are also some football players that I want to play with, so I keep that in mind too.”