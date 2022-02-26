AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post takes a look at six prospects who Re worth watching for the Broncos ahead of the NFL Combine, including Utah LB Devin Lloyd, Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett, Liberty QB Malik Willis, Florida State DE Jermaine Johnson, George DT Jordan Davis, Baylor S Jalen Pitre.
- As for quarterbacks who could fall past the first round, O’Halloran names North Carolina’s Sam Howell, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder, and Nevada’s Carson Strong as players who will be participating.
- As for sixth-year seniors at the combine, O’Halloran lists Texas A&M DE Micheal Clemons, Nebraska OLB Jojo Domann, Illinois OLB Jake Hansen, Arizona State CB Chase Lucas, and Washington C Luke Wattenberg.
- Daniel Jeremiah believes that Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett would fit new Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett’s system the best: “I would probably say Pickett. Matt Corral is really intriguing, but with how they operate and what they want from the QB position, I would lean towards Pickett as fitting them best.” (Mike Klis)
Chiefs
- Tony Pauline reports that the Chiefs will “go hard” after free agent LB Za’Darius Smith if he doesn’t return to the Packers this offseason.
Raiders
Raiders QB Derek Carr seems to already be building a strong relationship with new GM Dave Ziegler and HC Josh McDaniels this offseason.
“They’ve been super awesome. They’ve been great,” Carr told Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I’m just looking forward to getting to know them. We’re doing the whole business relationship thing, but hopefully, we can get our families together and start getting to know each other and start building that unity that we had last year.”
Carr was willing to admit that he is still thinking about his contract situation this offseason.
“Obviously, that’s in mind when I’m thinking about all that,” Carr said. “But there are also some football players that I want to play with, so I keep that in mind too.”
