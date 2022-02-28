AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
On paper, the Broncos have one of the deepest receiving groups in the league, and they obviously felt the same way. They signed WRs Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick to lucrative second contracts in the middle of last season to keep them from free agency this March and preserve a trio that also includes 2020 first-rounder Jerry Jeudy. However, that group was surprisingly unproductive during the second half of the season.
“They all need to play better and they want to be great,” Broncos GM George Paton said via the Denver Post’s Ryan O’Halloran. “They’re all really talented. We need to be better around them. We need to get the best out of them. You can’t point to one thing — you can’t point to the quarterback or the scheme. They have to be better and they know that. But they’re hungry and they’re prideful.”
- Paton noted Broncos WR KJ Hamler, who tore his ACL in Week 3, is a “long shot” to participate in OTAs this offseason.
- Former Broncos QB and GM John Elway will serve as an outside consultant to Paton now that his contract with the team has expired. Elway still desires to be involved in the team’s ownership structure, which is to be determined at a later date. (Mike Klis)
- The Broncos are hiring Zack Grossi as offensive quality control coach. (Pete Thamel)
Chiefs
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the murmur in NFL circles is new Chiefs QB coach Matt Nagy could be a long-term, in-house successor to HC Andy Reid, who turns 64 in March.
- Nagy was well-received by QB Patrick Mahomes, and his presence within Kansas City’s building is expected to help allocate duties on the offense. (Josina Anderson)
Raiders
- The Athletic’s Jeff Howe writes the Raiders are prioritizing getting a contract extension done with QB Derek Carr. He is entering the final year of his deal.
