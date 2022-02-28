AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

On paper, the Broncos have one of the deepest receiving groups in the league, and they obviously felt the same way. They signed WRs Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick to lucrative second contracts in the middle of last season to keep them from free agency this March and preserve a trio that also includes 2020 first-rounder Jerry Jeudy. However, that group was surprisingly unproductive during the second half of the season.

“They all need to play better and they want to be great,” Broncos GM George Paton said via the Denver Post’s Ryan O’Halloran. “They’re all really talented. We need to be better around them. We need to get the best out of them. You can’t point to one thing — you can’t point to the quarterback or the scheme. They have to be better and they know that. But they’re hungry and they’re prideful.”