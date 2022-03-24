AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- Broncos GM George Paton said it is a “priority” to sign a cornerback this offseason and are still interested in re-signing Kareem Jackson and Bryce Callahan: “It is a priority. We need to add a corner or two. We will keep monitoring it. We need to add a corner.” (Troy Renck)
- The Broncos are hosting Rutgers RB Isaih Pacheco for a private workout in April. (Mike Kaye)
- The Denver Broncos plan to give LB Baron Browning a look at outside linebacker/edge. Browning went through a similar inside/outside linebacker shift at Ohio State. (Mike Klis)
- Broncos CB K’Waun Williams said that Denver’s vision for him on their defense and attacking mentality was desirable to him choosing the Broncos: “Getting the ball is everything. You have to be able to make plays for your team when your number is called.” (Troy Renck)
- Williams’ two-year, $5.2 million deal includes a $750,000 signing bonus, his $1.34 million salary in 2022 is guaranteed and $410,000 of his $1.34 million salary in 2023 is guaranteed. He can earn up to $500,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses, has a $600,000 incentive in 2023 and an $800,000 base salary escalator in 2023. (Aaron Wilson)
- The Broncos hosted Virginia DB Nick Grant for an official top-30 visit on Thursday and Friday. (Aaron Wilson)
Chiefs
- NFL Media’s Jeffri Chadiha writes that the Chiefs “feel good” about recently signing RB Ronald Jones.
- Chadiha adds that CB Stephon Gilmore could also become an option if his “price comes down.”
- Chiefs GM Brett Veach said the decision to trade WR Tyreek Hill was the best decision for the team and Hill at this point: “It’s hard to put into words what Tyreek has meant to Chiefs Kingdom over the last six years. He’s a special player, one of the best in franchise history. He’s been a large part of our success, including our Super Bowl championship run. This decision was incredibly difficult, but we felt it was a necessary move in the best interest of the team, and also for Tyreek. We wish him the best as he continues his career.” (Chiefs Wire)
- Chiefs HC Andy Reid said he was happy for Hill, and is looking forward to moving on with draft capital and cap space to operate: “I am happy for Tyreek, he has grown as a man and player here in Kansas City. Myself, my staff and our organization appreciate all he did for our team. This move will also benefit the Chiefs, we now have cap space and additional draft picks to grow as a football team. I wish him well as he moves forward.” (Chiefs Wire)
- Kansas City contacted all 31 other teams about Hill, with about a dozen engaging in talks to some level and the Jets and Dolphins emerging as the two finalists. (PFT)
- Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster‘s contract includes: one year, $3.25 million, $1.455 million signing bonus, salary is $1.035 million guaranteed, $30,000 per game active roster bonus, and up to $7.5 million in incentives. (Aaron Wilson)
- Those incentives break out as follows: Receptions; $500,000 for 40 catches, $1 million for 50 catches and a max of $1.5 million for 65 receptions. Yards; $500,000 for 500 yards, $1 million for 650 and a max of $1.5 million for 900. Playing time; $500,000 for 45 percent, max of $1.5 million for 65 percent. $1 million for the Pro Bowl. (PFT)
- There are also team achievements tied to certain incentives. If Smith-Schuster has hit his receptions and/or his yards max incentives, then plays 50 percent or more of the snaps in an AFC Championship win, he receives another $500,000 for each for a total of $1 million. The same conditions apply to the Super Bowl, making another $1 million available.
Raiders
- Fansided’s Matt Lombardo talked to coaches, scouts and execs around the league about free agency, and some weighed in on new Raiders OLB Chandler Jones: “I think Chandler is a top-10 caliber pass-rusher. He has the ability to thrive in both three-down and four-down fronts. Adding Chandler immediately makes the Raiders better from a pass-rush and down and distance situations.”
- Raiders DT Vernon Butler‘s contract includes: one year, $1.25 million, $450,000 guaranteed, $125,400 signing bonus, salary is $1.035 million ($325,000 guaranteed), $3,000 per game active roster bonus and up to $750,000 in incentives for the Pro Bowl and playing time. (Aaron Wilson)
- Raiders OT Brandon Parker‘s one-year, $3.5 million deal includes a $622,000 signing bonus, his $2.04 million salary is guaranteed, and he can earn up to $500,000 in a playing-time incentive. (Wilson)
