AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos WR KJ Hamler, who is working his way back from a torn ACL, recently told The Athletic that he’s been picking the brain of Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett in preparation of working with QB Russell Wilson.

“I’m a big fan of Tyler’s game, and me and him have talked a lot,” Hamler said. “I’ve just been picking his brain, like, ‘How does Russ handle these situations?’ It’s being a sponge, absorbing knowledge from two Pro Bowl guys. I put on Tyler’s film and I’m like, ‘OK, he did this and he did that.’ And then it’s, ‘OK, I can do all this.’ I’ve just got to go out there and play and get back on the field.” Regarding his return from the knee injury, Hamler said he expects “to be ready before the season,” but he doesn’t want to rush through the rehab process.

Chiefs

While the rest of the AFC West went all in to try and catch the Chiefs, Kansas City seemed to go backward by trading away WR Tyreek Hill. Chiefs GM Brett Veach says they still see themselves as contenders, however, pointing out QB Patrick Mahomes and HC Andy Reid are still around and pretty good at their jobs.

“I think, and I’ve said this before, when you have Pat Mahomes, I think we’re wired to go after it every year,” Veach said via NFL Media’s Bobby Kownack. “Just because you trade away a great player doesn’t mean we’re in a rebuilding mode by any means. It just means we’re going to find a new set of resources and try to become aggressive…”

“I also think that sometimes there is that mindset or idea or forgetting, I guess, of how great of a coach Andy Reid is. He’s won with all types of quarterbacks and all different offensive schemes,” Veach added. “We’re going to go out there and collect good players and they may not be 4.2 guys, but they’re good football players. We’re going to put them in position to make plays and win a lot of games.” PFN’s Tony Pauline has heard the Chiefs are huge fans of Minnesota DE Boye Mafe.

Raiders

North Carolina OL Josh Ezeudu had a top 30 visit with the Raiders. (Tony Pauline)

had a top 30 visit with the Raiders. (Tony Pauline) Penn State OT Rasheed Walker had a top 30 visit with the Raiders, among other teams. (Justin Melo)