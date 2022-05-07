AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos GM George Paton is happy to have veteran RB Melvin Gordon back in the fold and hopes he will continue to share carries with RB Javonte Williams.

“We just want the best players,” Paton said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “Melvin is going to help us win football games. I think him and Javonte bring out the best in each other. You just can’t have enough good football players. He’s going to help us win games. We love Melvin in the locker room. We like his approach, his work ethic, and he’s a really good football player. We can’t have enough of those. It was pretty simple. Melvin is a really good football player.”

Williams weighed in on Gordon rejoining the team as well, as did new Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett.

“Whatever [general manager] George [Paton] has planned, I’m ready,” Williams said. “If I have to split carries, or if I’m the starter, it doesn’t matter. Whatever it is, I’m just trying to win the Super Bowl.”

“I just look all throughout my past, you need to have a stable of running backs,” Hackett said. “You want to hand the ball off, that’s what protects the quarterback, that’s what helps the play pass, that’s what helps the threat of being able to go downfield. You have two guys like that, and then you throw [Mike] Boone in there, that’s another change-up guy. It’s a really good group. … Whoever’s hot — that’s who we want to feed. That’s kind of the beauty of it.”

Chiefs

The Chiefs George Karlaftis to set the tone for the team’s run defense, as well as contribute as a pass-rusher. ( expect rookie DEto set the tone for the team’s run defense, as well as contribute as a pass-rusher. ( James Palmer

Raiders

Former Raiders team president Dan Ventrelle was fired recently and then made accusations toward owner Mark Davis that will likely see an investigation from the NFL.

“Today, Mark Davis terminated my employment as President of the Las Vegas Raiders,” Ventrelle said, via Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I have committed almost 18 years of my life to the success of the Raiders as General Counsel and President. I take that responsibility very seriously, which is why multiple written complaints from employees that Mark created a hostile work environment and engaged in other potential misconduct caused me grave concern. When Mark was confronted about these issues, he was dismissive and did not demonstrate the warranted level of concern. Given this, I informed the NFL of these issues and of Mark’s unacceptable response. Soon thereafter, I was fired in retaliation for raising these concerns. I firmly stand by my decision to elevate these issues to protect the organization and its female employees. I remain committed to doing everything in my power to support the Raiders and the Las Vegas community I now call home. I have retained counsel and will have no further comment at this time.”

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy on the allegations made by Ventrelle: “We recently became aware of these allegations and take them very seriously. We will promptly look into the matter.” (Daniel Kaplan)

on the allegations made by Ventrelle: “We recently became aware of these allegations and take them very seriously. We will promptly look into the matter.” (Daniel Kaplan) The Raiders have hired former Patriots national scout Brandon Yeargan as their new Director of College Scouting. (Neil Stratton)