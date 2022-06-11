AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos CB Patrick Surtain is enjoying being back with the team for organized activities and offseason workouts.

“It’s been very competitive so far,” Surtain said, via BroncosWire.com. “We’ve been going at it for sure. Offense vs. defense — we’re just doing good on good. Iron sharpens iron, so we’re making plays and the offense is making plays. It’s just good battles going on right now. The best thing that I can do is to be able to work on little bits and things — little pieces of my game or add little bits and pieces to my game. That’s the best thing. Also, work on things that you know you’re good at, but know that you can improve on, too. Just that little bit of management for myself. That’s what I’ll be able to do.”

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling said he is “embracing the opportunity” of playing alongside Patrick Mahomes.

“I’m embracing the opportunity,” Valdes-Scantling said, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic. “He’s the best in the business at doing that, in finding the open guy and giving them chances.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid praised Valdez-Scantling’s size, speed, and ability to change direction.

“He’s a big kid, but he’s got really good flexibility,” Reid said. “He can change directions and he’s got that speed, which we all knew he had. He’s able to work some of the primary underneath routes that he maybe didn’t do quite as much in Green Bay because of who they had there. I’ve been pleased with how he goes about his business. He’s doing a nice job.”

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire also thinks Valdez-Scantling has the ability to read coverages and communicate with Mahomes.

“Fast, nice hands, taller than me, obviously,” said Edwards-Helaire. “I like MVS. Even when we were in Texas, the way he explains things, you can see his years in the league. He’s so wise as far as coverages. He’s able to communicate with Pat.”

Raiders

Regarding Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow's two-year, $32 million extension, HC Josh McDaniel called the receiver a leader of the team: "We are thrilled to have reached an agreement with Hunter Renfrow and look forward to seeing him in Silver and Black for years to come. Hunter is one of the true leaders on this team and he exemplifies the values of the organization in how he comes to work every day. He is a tremendous teammate on and off the field and the entire Raider Nation is excited to see what the future holds for Hunter." (ProFootballTalk)

Jeremy Fowler writes that an extension for TE Darren Waller is now expected to be a priority following WR Hunter Renfrow finalizing his deal. Josina Anderson reports that Colin Kaepernick still has a chance to sign with the Raiders but there is no timetable for a possible decision.

still has a chance to sign with the Raiders but there is no timetable for a possible decision. Raiders S Johnathan Abram said he isn’t thinking about the organization declining his fifth-year option: “I don’t think about any of that.” (Paul Gutierrez)