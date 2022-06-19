AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos OL Graham Glasgow said that his rehab from a fractured ankle is going well and he believes he’s ahead of schedule at this point in the offseason.

“Things are going well,” Glasgow said, via Broncos Wire. “I’d say I’m about 85% or so [recovered] — maybe a little under that. Things have progressed super well, and I’d like to think that I’m a little bit ahead of schedule. Like I said, things are going well.”

Denver has a lot of depth on the interior of the offensive line, but Glasgow isn’t concerned about the competition for the starting role.

“I’m no stranger to competition,” Glasgow said. “I’ve competed in the past and I’ve competed for starting jobs in the past. This whole offseason, I’ve been competing with myself to get better in my rehab stuff. If I’m healthy, I’m just going to go out there and do what I can and do what I do. We’ll see what comes out of that.”

Chiefs

Former Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill appeared on a podcast with agent Drew Rosenhaus to clear up his departure from Kansas City.

“There was a lot of times during the year that we felt that Tyreek was underutilized and wasn’t fully appreciated, and that they really weren’t taking full advantage of all of his ability and talent,” Rosenhaus said, via Pro Football Talk. “But Tyreek’s is a trooper. He never made a peep about it. He was extremely professional.”

“If teams are gonna give us favorable one-on-one matches against their best corner, I don’t see why teams don’t utilize their best receiver,” Hill said. “And that’s where probably like me and the Chiefs fell apart right there. When I’m like, yo, I don’t mean to talk or be a diva in some situation but can I see the pill some time, please? Just give me the ball, please.”

Rosenhaus went on to say that the turning point occurred when WR Davante Adams received his deal from the Raiders. Rosenhaus then opted to put pressure on the Chiefs to do a similar deal with Hill.

“If they didn’t want to do that type of deal, then we would get them a blockbuster trade,” Rosenhaus said. “I flat out told them that I felt like I could talk to teams around the league and bring a bunch of — bring great compensation. And I think the Chiefs initially wanted to challenge us and see what we could get from other teams contractually and what we could also get compensation-wise.”

Hill then told Chiefs HC Andy Reid and QB Patrick Mahomes that he didn’t need to be the highest-paid receiver in football and would accept a deal worth $25 million, yet it never came to fruition.

“I tried my best,” Hill said. “I talked to the big man, Andy Reid. I talked to the quarterback. I’m like, ‘Look, can we make something happen? Can we make something happen? Can the guaranteed money make sense to me? Can it make sense to my family, please?”

Issues then began to pile up, with Hill upset that the Chiefs valued him enough to trade him for five draft picks, but not pay him as much as Adams. Things then boiled over when the team didn’t want him to miss practice to see his grandfather, who was having surgery for prostate cancer.

“It’s backwards, right?” Hill said. “They didn’t even want me to leave to go see my granddad. And he was having surgery. Prostate surgery. I’m like, ‘Yo, like, this is like ridiculous.’ You know? And now like I’m with the Dolphins, I say, ‘Coach, I’m gone.’ He’s like, ‘All right. Cool.’ I don’t care about notoriety though. I don’t care about none of that. The only thing I care about is respect within the building. Notoriety outside the building, I don’t care about none of that, man. Because none of that ain’t gonna win us games on Sunday. This is what I want inside the building. I want the head coach to know that on Sundays, that defenses fear Tyreek Hill. That’s what I want the head coach to know. And the head coach do know that, though. He know that without the Cheetah on the field, he know that, ‘Hey, Pat you’re gonna have a long day today.’”