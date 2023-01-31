AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

ESPN’s Jeff Legwold notes Broncos DT Dre’Mont Jones will be the top priority for Denver to re-sign among their pending free agents this offseason.

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans had informed the Broncos he was no longer interested in the team's head coaching position. (Woody Paige)

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid will have to face his former team in the Super Bowl and noted that he left the city of Philadelphia on good terms.

“You know this city. You know that city,” Reid said, via Peter King. “It’s gonna be a great clash. Great. I love it. It’s crazy. It’s pretty crazy. It’s really crazy, in fact. I left there on good terms. I still got a good relationship with those people. I appreciate every bit of those 14 years.”

Reid also mentioned that QB Patrick Mahomes never missed a snap ahead of the game against the Bengals.

“Not one,” Reid said. “He had a little tweak here or there and kept pounding through. ‘I’m fine, I’m fine.’ That’s the crazy thing—for him to push through every play in practice, it’s just nuts. And then, he wanted to do the nakeds. He wanted to move to his left and just try it—see how it felt. We called it to the right, which would be easier for him. That’s how we had it on the script. But then he ran it to his left. He did one of those tonight. You saw it.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Chiefs LB Willie Gay is hoping to play in the Super Bowl despite hurting his shoulder against the Bengals.

Mahomes had no major setbacks with his high ankle sprain against the Bengals and is expected to be ready for the Super Bowl. (Fowler)

Raiders

ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez notes the Raiders and RB Josh Jacobs would both probably prefer a long-term deal. But the ability for Las Vegas to franchise tag Jacobs for $10 million is a fallback and will hang over talks.

would both probably prefer a long-term deal. But the ability for Las Vegas to franchise tag Jacobs for $10 million is a fallback and will hang over talks. Raiders DL Adam Butler‘s one-year futures deal includes $485,800 guaranteed and has a max value of up to $2 million. That’s significantly more than most of those deals signed this time of year. (Field Yates)