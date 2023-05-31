AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton commented on S Kareem Jackson returning this season at age 35 and sees him as a physical leader on defense.

“He’s experienced and he’s got really good instincts,” Payton said, via Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette. “At his age, it’s impressive he’s been healthy. Then you look at pitch count, what’s the vision, and all of those things. That was exciting for us and for him.”

Chiefs

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton said the team’s defense is hungry and doesn’t get the respect it deserves.

“Our defense is definitely gonna be hungry,” Bolton said, via Chiefs Wire. “We don’t really get the respect that we deserve. Over the years, the three-four years I’ve been here, and I’ve been watching from Mizzou, the Chiefs defense doesn’t get the recognition it deserves, myself included. So there is a hungry aspect of it. I can tell you say that I’m hungry as ever.”

Bolton said the team can continue to improve the mental aspect of the game so that they can continue to play fast late in the season even after guys start dealing with injuries.

“I think coach really does a great job with these camps or these OTAs and into the last mandatory camp of making us use our feet and our mind,” Bolton said. “Those two things I feel like we can build on where they begin alignment communication showing different looks shuffling with our feet covering where our feet, keeping our hands off receivers at the line of scrimmage, and take the physicality part out of the game and just play with our minds and our feet. I feel like that kind of helps us throughout the season, especially in the back half of the season. When guys get a little dinged up, they don’t have the same speed, same agility as you have early in the season, your mind has been sharp for the last six months, and you’re able to go out there and produce still.”

Raiders

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes that while injury waivers are not uncommon for veteran NFL players, especially ones with significant injury histories over 30 years of age, it is rare to see them for starting quarterbacks.

He adds Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo is essentially making a bet that his foot injury won’t be a problem going forward, as the Raiders wouldn’t have signed him to the contract without the waiver. And as long as Garoppolo doesn’t reinjure the foot and can pass a physical, he’s still entitled to the $33.75 million in guarantees on the contract.