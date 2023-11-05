AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Dan Graziano of ESPN notes that S Justin Simmons could be an offseason cut or trade candidate in Denver, as he turns 30 this month and is scheduled to earn $14.5 million in non-guaranteed money next season, the last year of his current deal.

and WR as two other players to watch for. Broncos DL Zach Allen was fined $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct and LB Josey Jewell was fined $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling outlined his role as a deep threat for the offense and how his height/speed combination creates a mismatch for opposing defenses.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s pretty easy when the Hall of Fame quarterbacks (Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes) are throwing you the ball,” Valdes-Scantling said, via Chiefs Wire. “But, you know, I said, I have a unique skill set where I’m six-five and can also run really well. And that’s a massive problem for a lot of a lot of defenses. And then obviously, we have quarterbacks like I’ve had, and other talents, like Davante (Adams), or Travis (Kelce) next to me. We can all work hand in hand together, so that I can spread the defense out and, let those guys catch the passes underneath. And then if they decide to come up and try to stop those guys, from catching the passes underneath. I can get behind the defense. I’ve been able to make the most of that throughout my six years.”

Valdes-Scantling has embraced Kansas City and loves the support that he gets from the fans.

“It’s been great. This community is super supportive, man. I have my first annual softball game, and we saw that stadium out, you know; I wasn’t expecting that for a first-time event,” Valdes-Scantling said. “Having a teammate there to support me and then having all those great fans to be there, and I did an appearance down in Wichita, which is about three hours away from Kansas City, for the basketball game, and we feel that right now, too. They were there just for me, and so it’s just been crazy to see the support these fans show us players. That’s why we want to give it back as much as we can, so anytime I’m out, I try to take pictures with people or whatever I can to show my gratitude for this community.”

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce expressed confidence in their receivers after the organization didn’t make any splash additions at the position ahead of the traded deadline: “This team has every piece it needs to be great,” via Adam Teicher.

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice was fined $6,561 for unnecessary roughness.

was fined $6,561 for unnecessary roughness. Dan Graziano of ESPN believes the Chiefs could move on from DT Chris Jones, as it would cost the team more than $32 million to franchise tag the 30-year-old defender.

Raiders

Raiders interim HC Antonio Pierce said he knows what the expectations are for the franchise.

“The Raider pride. The commitment to excellence. And making sure our alumni, our fans, and Raider Nation are proud of what they see on the field,” Pierce said, via PFT. “We’re tired of losing. It’s not a good feeling. We’re a production-based business.”

Pierce said he and the team’s staff are on the same page moving forward.

“We’re on the same page,” Pierce said. “We had a great team meeting.”

Raiders owner Mark Davis on why he chose Pierce for the interim head coaching job: “After talking to him I felt he was right guy at the right time. Someone who can lead, create and have the respect of the team.” (Vincent Bonsignore)

