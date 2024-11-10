AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos LB Jonathon Cooper spoke about his new contract, noting that he didn’t want his extension to overshadow the effort that has been put in by the team this season.

“It’s all about the team to me,’’ Cooper said, via Mike Klis of 9NEWS. “It’s such a great personal accomplishment (getting the new contract) but it all relates to us winning these games to get to where we’re supposed to get to. Because we have such a good team here. You can see the culture changing and we’re so close to being that elite team and this organization getting back to where we used to be. And I don’t want to ever take away from that just because of my personal success.”

“Just can’t wait to put my hands on somebody,’’ Cooper added. “I love this game. I’ve been playing it since I was 6 years old and I’ve always loved hitting. I’ve always had a knack for hitting on the defensive side of things. Yeah, I feel like it’s energy or electricity and just want to take it out on somebody.” Broncos HC Sean Payton on the team’s game-winning field goal being blocked by the Chiefs: “There was penetration on the left side.” (Klis)

Broncos HC Sean Payton on the team's game-winning field goal being blocked by the Chiefs: "There was penetration on the left side." (Klis)
Broncos K Wil Lutz on the blocked field goal: "Nothing will make you feel better about this situation. I've been a part of some tough losses and this one probably takes the cake in recent memory." (Chris Tomasson)

Chiefs

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce tied the franchise record for receiving touchdowns against the Broncos on Sunday.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on LB Leo Chenal, who also blocked a kick in the Super Bowl last year: "Somewhere he always makes a play, defense or special teams." (Adam Teicher)

on LB , who also blocked a kick in the Super Bowl last year: “Somewhere he always makes a play, defense or special teams.” (Adam Teicher) Chiefs CB Joshua Williams was fined $6,398 for unnecessary roughness (horse-collar tackle) in Week 9.

Raiders

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby was fined $11,255 for unnecessary roughness in Week 9.