AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy said he plans on getting together with QB Drew Lock over the offseason to work on their timing. “Oh, yeah, for sure,” Jeudy said, via BroncosWire. “We talked about that at the last game of the season. He talked about linking up and just getting some throws in and getting that chemistry down pat.” Jeudy believes Lock is a “great quarterback” and expects him to show improvement next season. “I feel like Lock’s a great quarterback,” Jeudy said. “You know, there’s some things he can work on, and I feel like that’s everybody — everybody’s got stuff they need to work on as an individual. But, I feel like he’s a great player, and I feel like he’s going to have a better season next year.” Jeudy feels that the Broncos’ combination of Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler, and himself could make for the “best receiver corps” in the league. “We could most definitely become the best receiver corps,” Jeudy said. “I feel like we’ve got the talent, we’ve got speed, we got the athleticism, we got the players.” Ryan O’Halloran reports that the Broncos are expected to hire Packers’ defensive quality control coach Christian Parker as their new defensive back coach. Chiefs

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill praised rookie WR Byron Pringle and campaigned for WRs coach Greg Lewis to give Pringle more playing time.

“I talked to (Lewis) about that,” Hill said, via ArrowheadPride.com. “I was like ‘y’all need to start getting Pringle some more chances man. Here’s a guy that doesn’t complain about his job, he comes in and works; whatever y’all tell him to do, he does it.’ He’s still the same guy.”

Hill said Pringle never complains in practice and gets a lot of first-team reps in practice.

“The one thing that impresses me about Pringle the most is that he comes into work every single day, smiling and laughing,” Hill said. “(Wide receivers coach Greg Lewis) puts him in for every single one of us during practice, and he does all of the snaps and doesn’t complain a whistle. For him to be able to do that, then do special teams, then do scout team reps, that just blew me off the charts.”

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media said Friday on SportsRadio 94WIP that the Eagles have spoken with the Colts about a potential trade for QB Carson Wentz.

“I do know that the Eagles have had conversations with the Indianapolis Colts already. Here is the thing about the Colts, and this is why they were never strongly in the running for Matthew Stafford — these guys are really good at what they do draft-wise. They believe in themselves. So every pick that they deal away they think to themselves ‘I just dumped away a good player’, where as some GMs might say ‘Eh, you know what, I may have missed on that pick anyway.’ These guys believe they are going to hit on every single one. So what they do is, they are a little slow playing when it comes to these draft picks and trades,” Garafolo said.

Raiders

Raiders WR Henry Ruggs said he was “disappointed” with his rookie season and acknowledged that GM Mike Mayock was generally dissatisfied with the performance of their 2020 draft class.

“I was disappointed in the season that I had, personally,” Ruggs said. “And he said he was disappointed in the production that we had as a class. So I feel like we’re kind of on the same page. I have to get better at some things — I mean, we have to get better at some things, not only as a class but as a team. And we will get better at those things.”

Earlier in the week, Mayock said that Ruggs must improve his strength and breaking “in and out” of routes.

“We knew how fast he is, but he’s got to get stronger and he’s got to get in and out of his breaks better,” Mayock said. “You’ve got to feel him coming out of his breaks more for him to get to the next level. And I think he will. But we’ve got a long-term view on Henry Ruggs.”