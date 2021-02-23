AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Chiefs

Raiders’ DL David Irving re-signed with Las Vegas last week, despite only playing in two games with the team and a total of 40 snaps.

He still made it clear that HC Jon Gruden has made him feel much more comfortable than Jason Garrett did during his time in Dallas.

“He is my type of coach,” said Irving, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “I couldn’t say the same for Jason Garrett. Gruden can relate to his players because he knows what he is doing.”

Irving found himself suspended indefinitely back in March 2019 for repeated violations of the NFL’s previous substance abuse policy, after being reinstated he signed on with the Raiders.

“I hated going to work for the Cowboys,” Irving said. “A Cowboy is all ‘hardy har har’ and all this America’s Team stuff. I belong in Las Vegas with the Raiders.”