AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- NBC Sports’ Peter King writes that two teams have given offers to the Texans for QB Deshaun Watson and received zero feedback or reaction as Houston continues to maintain Watson is not going to be traded.
- He mentions the Broncos as a potentially serious contender for Watson, noting in addition to picks, Denver would likely need to put an established player on the table like LT Garett Bolles as well as perhaps another quarterback.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says the Broncos are expected to tag S Justin Simmons at $13.7 million for the second consecutive offseason to try and buy more time to negotiate a long-term deal if they can’t hammer anything out before the deadline in a couple of weeks.
- The district attorney said that while the investigation into Broncos OLB Von Miller has been completed, no decision has been made on filing charges. There’s no timeline for potential charges, no word on what the police recommended and they declined to comment on if it was a domestic violence investigation. (Troy Renck)
Chiefs
- Nate Taylor of The Athletic takes a look at ten possibilities for the Chiefs in free agency who could help them out after their inability to win back-to-back championships.
- Taylor thinks that WR Corey Davis could end up being the No. 2 receiver in Kansas City if WR Sammy Watkins decides to part ways with the team in free agency.
- Another receiver candidate could be WR DeSean Jackson, who could reunite with HC Andy Reid on a one-year deal with the Chiefs.
- According to Taylor, WR Curtis Samuel could flourish next to players like WR Tyreek Hill and TE Travis Kelce if the Chiefs were to sign him to a multi-year deal.
- Taylor says that T Trent Williams is a big enough talent that the team should pursue him, but there are other options such as T Alejandro Villanueva, T Zach Banner and G Jon Feliciano who could compete with one of their players who opted out last season such as G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif or T Lucas Niang. There is also the fact that T Eric Fisher and T Mitchell Schwartz sustained late-season injuries.
- One option who could fit next to Kelce at tight end could be TE Jonnu Smith, who would offer a great upgrade for the Chiefs at the No. 2 spot.
- Two veteran running backs mentioned by Taylor who could provide leadership and experience next to RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire are RB Mike Davis and RB James White.
Raiders
Raiders’ DL David Irving re-signed with Las Vegas last week, despite only playing in two games with the team and a total of 40 snaps.
He still made it clear that HC Jon Gruden has made him feel much more comfortable than Jason Garrett did during his time in Dallas.
“He is my type of coach,” said Irving, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “I couldn’t say the same for Jason Garrett. Gruden can relate to his players because he knows what he is doing.”
Irving found himself suspended indefinitely back in March 2019 for repeated violations of the NFL’s previous substance abuse policy, after being reinstated he signed on with the Raiders.
“I hated going to work for the Cowboys,” Irving said. “A Cowboy is all ‘hardy har har’ and all this America’s Team stuff. I belong in Las Vegas with the Raiders.”