AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

  • NBC Sports’ Peter King writes that two teams have given offers to the Texans for QB Deshaun Watson and received zero feedback or reaction as Houston continues to maintain Watson is not going to be traded. 
  • He mentions the Broncos as a potentially serious contender for Watson, noting in addition to picks, Denver would likely need to put an established player on the table like LT Garett Bolles as well as perhaps another quarterback.
  • NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says the Broncos are expected to tag S Justin Simmons at $13.7 million for the second consecutive offseason to try and buy more time to negotiate a long-term deal if they can’t hammer anything out before the deadline in a couple of weeks. 
  • The district attorney said that while the investigation into Broncos OLB Von Miller has been completed, no decision has been made on filing charges. There’s no timeline for potential charges, no word on what the police recommended and they declined to comment on if it was a domestic violence investigation. (Troy Renck)

Raiders

Raiders’ DL David Irving re-signed with Las Vegas last week, despite only playing in two games with the team and a total of 40 snaps.

He still made it clear that HC Jon Gruden has made him feel much more comfortable than Jason Garrett did during his time in Dallas.

“He is my type of coach,” said Irving, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “I couldn’t say the same for Jason Garrett. Gruden can relate to his players because he knows what he is doing.”

Irving found himself suspended indefinitely back in March 2019 for repeated violations of the NFL’s previous substance abuse policy, after being reinstated he signed on with the Raiders.

“I hated going to work for the Cowboys,” Irving said. “A Cowboy is all ‘hardy har har’ and all this America’s Team stuff. I belong in Las Vegas with the Raiders.”

