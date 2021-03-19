AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

New Broncos GM George Paton told reporters on Thursday picking up OLB Von Miller‘s option was a “priority” for them.

“Von’s been a priority,” Paton said, via Pro Football Talk. “We wanted Von here since I’ve been here, and we were going to try to do that any way we could. I had good conversations with . . . his agent, and I’ve spoken with Von. We ended up just exercising his option.”

Paton was asked if the market for pass rushers impacted their decision about Miller.

“No,” Paton answered. “We wanted Von Miller. We wanted Von to be a Bronco.”

Paton explained that while they like QB Drew Lock , they’re going to explore their options at the position: “We like Drew Lock. We have a plan in place. There’s free agency, there’s a draft, there’s trades. There’s a lot of ways to acquire a QB. Fortunately we have a QB here. We do want to bring in competition, we’re not going to force it.” (Mike Klis)

Paton said of the decision to rescind RB Phillip Lindsay's restricted tender: "At end of the day we wanted to do right by Phillip. He's been a great player here, great in the community, one of the more popular players for the Broncos the last couple of years. We wanted Phillip to hit the market and maximize his value." (Mike Klis)

Broncos K Brandon McManus announced on Twitter that he has converted his 2021 roster bonus into a signing bonus in order to help free up cap space.

announced on Twitter that he has converted his 2021 roster bonus into a signing bonus in order to help free up cap space. The Broncos signed RB Mike Boone to two years, $4.475M deal that includes $2.6M guaranteed, base salaries of $1M (2021, guaranteed), $1.25M (2022), a $1.6M signing bonus, and $625,000 in incentives. (Aaron Wilson)

Chiefs

The Chiefs signed TE Blake Bell to a one-year, $1.127M contract that includes $887,500 guaranteed, a $137,500 signing bonus, a $900,000 base salary ($750,000 guaranteed). (Aaron Wilson)

to a one-year, $1.127M contract that includes $887,500 guaranteed, a $137,500 signing bonus, a $900,000 base salary ($750,000 guaranteed). (Aaron Wilson) The Chiefs signed G Kyle Long to a one-year contract worth up to $5M. It includes a base value of $1.5 base value, $1.45M guaranteed, a $350K signing bonus, a $1.1 million salary (guaranteed), and up to $3.5M in playtime, Pro Bowl, and playoffs incentives. (Aaron Wilson)

Raiders